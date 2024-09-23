Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Inmar Intelligence Appoints Pia Ostos as Chief Performance Officer, Further Strengthening the ...

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data and technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pia Ostos to the newly created role of Chief Performance Officer (CPO). This strategic addition to the Executive Leadership Team reflects Inmar’s ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Inmar Intelligence, Associated Press

As Inmar’s first-ever CPO, Pia oversees a team of HR, Marketing, and Communications leaders focused on accelerating the organization’s strategic initiatives through leadership development, HR information systems, recruiting, benefits and corporate marketing and communications. Her recent experience as VP and General Manager of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs), where she led product and commercial strategy, has equipped her to drive business strategy and build high-performing teams across the organization. 

“Pia has earned this next level leadership opportunity. In her time with Inmar and prior to that, Pia has demonstrated the ability to lead in ways that bring out the best in her teams which in turn helps us exceed customer expectations,” said Spencer Baird, CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Additionally, she will play an important role on our Executive Leadership Team. As we more frequently strive to lead in ways that help our teams find an even better way, the team will benefit from Pia’s possibility-oriented mindset and the diverse experiences that she has learned through.”

Prior to joining Inmar in 2020, Pia spent over 12 years in brand management with Fortune 500 companies including Procter & Gamble, Hasbro, and Wayfair. Throughout her career, Pia has been regarded as a natural collaborator and connector, always fostering an environment of partnership and shared success.

“I am excited to join Inmar’s Executive Leadership Team at such an important moment in its growth,” said Pia Ostos, SVP and chief performance officer at Inmar Intelligence. “I look forward to directing impact in new, meaningful ways, building our culture, and driving consistent business progress.”

Pia holds an MBA from Babson College and a BS in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico. She is a Mentor at Endeavor, the world’s leading entrepreneurial community. Pia was named Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Top Women in Grocery, Senior-Level Executive, and will be featured at the Grocery Impact conference as part of The Power of People theme, taking place November 6-8, 2024 in Orlando, FL. 

About Inmar Intelligence

Inmar Intelligence designs, builds, and operates reliable, dynamic solutions that create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces. As a trusted partner to brands, retailers, and healthcare companies, Inmar has been improving lives for over 40 years. Inmar remains committed to the innovation of its customers by saving consumers billions, enhancing healthcare safety, and significantly decreasing landfill waste.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit  www.inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Attachment

Hillary Titus Inmar Intelligence 2014069968 press@inmar.com

