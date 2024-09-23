MARSEILLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“ Innate ” or the “ Company ”) today announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of IPH4502, its novel and differentiated topoisomerase I inhibitor antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4 in solid tumors. Innate expects to initiate the Phase 1 study in the coming months.

The Phase 1, open-label, multi-center study, includes a Part 1 Dose Escalation and a Part 2 Dose Optimization, and will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of IPH4502 as a single agent in advanced solid tumors known to express Nectin-4, including but not limited to urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung, breast, ovarian, gastric and colorectal cancers.

“ We are thrilled to advance the IPH4502 program, and the IND application acceptance is an important milestone for Innate, as this is our first ADC program to enter the clinic,” said Dr Sonia Quaratino, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. “ IPH4502 is a novel and differentiated Nectin-4 ADC that has the potential to provide a new therapeutic option for patients with a cancer expressing a wide range of Nectin-4. Through this Phase 1 study we aim to advance the research on our ADC technology for the benefit of patients. ”

About IPH4502

IPH4502 is a novel topoisomerase I inhibitor Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) conjugated to exatecan targeting Nectin-4.

Nectin-4 is a cell membrane adhesion protein overexpressed in several solid tumors, including urothelial, breast, esophageal, lung, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, with limited expression in normal tissues.

In non-clinical models, IPH45 was well tolerated and shows anti-tumor efficacy in vitro and in vivo.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET ® ( A ntibody-based NK cell E ngager T herapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET ® multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code FR0010331421 Ticker code Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA LEI 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

