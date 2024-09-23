Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Innovaderm Research Welcomes Dr Juan Gabriel Ovalles Bonilla, MD, PhD as Medical Rheumatology Lead, Expanding its Reach into this Field

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Innovaderm Research, a leader in dermatological research, is pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Gabriel Ovalles Bonilla, MD, PhD, a seasoned Europe-based board-certified rheumatologist, to its team. Dr Ovalles’ experience and expertise marks Innovaderm’s expansion into the field of rheumatology, furthering its commitment to advancing research and patient care in systemic autoimmune disease.

Dr Ovalles brings 12+ years of clinical research expertise and a background in both general and pediatric rheumatology to Innovaderm. As a distinguished member of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, his specialist knowledge spans systemic immune-mediated diseases, inflammatory arthropathies, juvenile rheumatic conditions, crystal-deposition diseases, osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.

Dr Robert Bissonnette, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Innovaderm, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr Ovalles to Innovaderm Research. His expertise will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to advance our research and improve patient outcomes in both dermatology and rheumatology.”

Innovaderm’s expansion reflects the need for a specialized CRO in rheumatology. The company is backed by the commonalities shared with dermatology, and already has well-established relationships with key physicians and clinical trial leaders in Europe, North America, LATAM and APAC, making it well-placed to offer robust clinical, drug developmental, regulatory, and medical knowledge to both disciplines.

For more information about our rheumatology resources please visit: https://innovaderm.com/rheumatology/

Innovaderm Research Inc.

Innovaderm Research Inc. is a specialized CRO with a dual focus on dermatology and rheumatology. We assist biopharmaceutical sponsors in initiating and completing clinical trials. With over 25 years of globally recognized expertise in dermatology and clinical operations, an extensive and continually expanding network of clinicians and sites, and a dedicated research clinic, Innovaderm offers a highly informed, focused, and comprehensive approach to addressing niche clinical needs in dermatology and rheumatology.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917759776/en/

CONTACT: For more information:

Valerie Coveney

Communications Specialist

Innovaderm Research Inc.

vcoveney@innovaderm.com

