CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

InsideTracker, the leading personalized health platform, today announced the launch of Nutrition DeepDive, an app-based tracker that connects its members’ food, beverages, and supplement intake to their overall health goals.

Nutrition DeepDive is the only nutrition tracker that maps nutrition on top of blood, DNA, and fitness tracker data. It reveals how nutrient intake affects your blood biomarkers, how your diet aligns with your genetics, and how your meal timing and quality impact your sleep and exercise.

Unlike traditional diet trackers, Nutrition DeepDive requires only 7 days of food logging. And it concludes with a comprehensive health report that includes color-coded graphs and personalized food and supplement recommendations.

With Nutrition DeepDive, InsideTracker members get:

Analysis for 15 key nutrients, including protein, fiber, and fat, along with micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and vitamins D and B12

Personalized recommendations for which nutrients to eat more or less of

A spotlight look at the five nutrients having the biggest impact on the member’s health

Meal timing insights that show how food and beverages are affecting exercise, sleep, and supplementation

Breakdown of how well protein and other nutrients are being distributed throughout the day

Personalized nutrition advice for improving blood biomarkers (including the three foods that will have the biggest impact)

A tool that can be used as needed (InsideTracker recommends repeating Nutrition DeepDive every 3 to 12 months)

“We created Nutrition DeepDive as a direct response to our members’ feedback,” says Ashley Reaver, MS, RD, CSSD, InsideTracker's lead nutrition scientist. “Members tell us they want to learn how to use food and supplements better. They want to find nutrition-based solutions to health issues, or they want to help prevent diseases that run in their family. With Nutrition DeepDive, we’re able to help them take meaningful steps toward those goals.”

In building Nutrition DeepDive, InsideTracker was careful to make food logging easy. Consumers generally see diet tracking as tedious work. To smooth the process, InsideTracker provides multiple ways to log foods.

Members can look up items in the food and supplement database, or they can simply scan items using their smartphone camera. The app recognizes barcodes and whole foods. Once a member has logged a meal or supplement once, they can quickly enter it again by pulling up their frequently logged list.

“Daily food intake is powerful data that reveals more than most people realize,” says Gil Blander, PhD, founder and chief scientific officer at InsideTracker. “It’s not just about what you eat, but also when you eat—and in what quantities. With Nutrition DeepDive, we’re able to merge that information with our members’ blood, DNA, and fitness tracker data. It’s a puzzle piece that helps our recommendation engine go even further in providing razor-sharp strategies for preventing disease and increasing energy, fitness, and happiness.”