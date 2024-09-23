Sections
Local News & Northwest
September 18, 2024

Inszone Insurance Services Expands Oklahoma Presence with Acquisition of Catalyst Benefits Group

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Catalyst Benefits Group, LLC, a well-respected employee benefits insurance brokerage firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This strategic merger further enhances Inszone’s footprint and capabilities in the employee benefits sector, bringing exceptional service and expertise to clients in the region.

Founded in 2005, Catalyst Benefits Group has built its reputation on a strong culture that prioritizes the work environment and employee treatment. The firm operates under a guiding mission statement: “We are selfless and accountable in every aspect of our business.” This commitment to integrity and accountability extends beyond the workplace, reflecting CBG's dedication to its clients and community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Catalyst Benefits Group into the Inszone family,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “The culture and values that CBG has instilled over the years align perfectly with Inszone’s mission. Their focus on long-lasting relationships and exceptional client service mirrors our own, and we look forward to building on their success.”

This acquisition allows CBG clients to benefit from Inszone’s extensive network of insurance carriers, enhanced back-office support, and a team of specialists dedicated to providing exceptional service. Clients can expect a seamless transition and continued access to personalized insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs.

As Inszone Insurance Services looks ahead, the company anticipates making further announcements of key acquisitions in the coming months, continuing its mission to provide outstanding insurance solutions to communities across the country.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 68 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visitwww.inszoneinsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918996796/en/

CONTACT: Inszone Insurance

Chris Walters – CEO

714-619-5620

cwalters@inszoneins.com

