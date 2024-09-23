CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Integrated DNA Technologies, a global leader in genomics solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its Archer™ next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay solutions portfolio with the new Archer VARIANT Plex ™ Lymphoma panel.

IDT Unveils New Lymphoma Panel to Enhance Blood Cancer Research (Photo: Business Wire)

This cutting-edge panel is designed to detect single nucleotide variants, insertions, deletions, and copy number variations in 49 genes relevant for B-cell and T-cell lymphoma research. Researchers can use the panel as is, combine it with other Archer research panels, or customize it to meet their unique needs. For a comprehensive blood cancer profiling solution, this panel can be paired with the FUSION Plex™ Lymphoma panel and the IMMUNO Verse™ BCR panel.

"The development of this panel was driven by our customers’ need for flexible and robust NGS solutions in the blood cancer research space,” says Verity Johnson, IDT Vice President of Archer Product. "IDT is committed to empowering our customers by providing the tools they need to accelerate the advancement of precision medicine.”

Blood cancer affects approximately 1.2 million people globally each year. In recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month this September, IDT recommits their support to the research community with this panel to aid in their efforts to combat these devastating diseases.

Archer NGS solutions offer unparalleled flexibility without compromising performance. Researchers can combine pre-designed panels and add targets to existing assays through the Assay Marketplace or directly with an IDT design expert. Utilizing Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry, Archer NGS panels are compatible with a wide range of sample types, including low-input and potentially degraded samples such as formalin-fixed parafinn-embedded (FFPE) tissue.

For more information on the Archer™ VARIANT Plex Lymphoma panel, visit idtdna.com/VariantplexLymphomaAssay.

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has empowered genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, featuring the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases.

Seeking to fulfill its mission of accelerating the pace of genomics, IDT acquired Archer™ NGS Research Assays in December 2022. When combined with its existing solutions, the expanded portfolio helps realize the shared vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances.

IDT’s infrastructure supports customers around the globe with its manufacturing headquarters situated in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts IDT’s solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.