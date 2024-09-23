Integrity Risk International Launches Global Security Services

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Integrity Risk International, a leader in due diligence, research, investigations, and compliance advisory services, today announced the launch of its new Global Security Services practice.

Duncan Nott, Senior VP & EMEA Region Head (Photo: Business Wire)

The new practice will complement Integrity Risk International’s existing services, providing clients with comprehensive "one-firm" solutions across the enterprise risk management chain.

"This new global practice is the natural evolution of our management team’s significant experience in managing complex and challenging security risk problems for our corporate and financial services clients," said Jim McWeeney, CEO of IntegrityRisk. "It gives us the opportunity to diversify our services and offer our clients integrated solutions to help mitigate a broader spectrum of risk."

Duncan Nott will lead the new service offering in addition to his current role as senior vice president and regional head of the firm’s services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Nott brings extensive experience from leadership positions at UBS AG and the World Bank Group, where he managed multiple high-impact crisis and security events at the group board level. The new practice will leverage the expertise of other senior executives, to deliver comprehensive corporate security risk management services globally.

"Our combination of real-world experience at the highest corporate levels and our unparalleled global reach gives us a differentiating edge in the market," Nott said. "We're equipped to provide best-in-class risk management services and solutions to our clients no matter their challenges."

About Integrity Risk International

Integrity Risk International provides enterprise risk management solutions, including due diligence, research, investigations, compliance advisory, and now corporate security risk management services. With offices in key global locations, the firm serves a diverse range of multinational corporate and financial services clients worldwide.