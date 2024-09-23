International Dairy Queen Announces 2024 Vendor of the Year Winners

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), a leader in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced the winners of the 2024 Vendor of the Year awards.

The awards recognize vendors in the U.S. and Canada that have demonstrated exemplary partnership with IDQ and its network of independent franchise owners who own and operate DQ® restaurants.

DQ leaders presented the awards at DQ Supply Chain Summit 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, September 12. The following U.S. vendors were recognized.

U.S. Dairy Vendor of the Year – Classic Mix Partners/Galloway Company - Neenah, Wisconsin

U.S. Distributor of the Year – Cash-Wa Distributing, Kearney – Kearney, Nebraska

U.S. Equipment Vendor of the Year – Wasserstrom Company – Columbus, Ohio

U.S. Purchasing Vendor of the Year – Newly Weds Foods – Chicago, Illinois

IDQ and the Canadian Dairy Queen Operator’s Purchasing CO-OP (CDQ CO-OP), the supply chain serving DQ restaurants in Canada, also awarded Canadian vendors whose efforts to support both organizations and DQ franchise owners stood out in 2024. The awards were presented to winners by representatives of IDQ and CDQ CO-OP.

Canada Dairy Vendor of the Year – Agropur, Natrel Division – Ottawa, Ontario

Canada Distributor of the Year – GFS Edmonton – Edmonton, Alberta

Canada Purchasing Vendor of the Year – Polar Pak Canada – Montreal, Quebec

“The suppliers and distributors we are recognizing this year are the best in the DQ system,” said Dan Kropp, chief operating officer, U.S. and Canada at International Dairy Queen. “These vendors–through ingredients, equipment, distribution, and transportation–ensure that DQ franchise owners can deliver consistently positive fan experiences daily. Whether these vendors have been with us for a few years or more than 70 years, they add critical value that contributes to our continued success. We and our franchise owners are grateful for their service to the DQ system.”

Classic Mix Partners, a subsidiary of Galloway Company, supplies dairy products to DQ restaurants in Illinois and Wisconsin, and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 73 years.

Cash-Wa Distributing’s Kearney, Nebraska location provides foodservice distribution and transportation services to DQ restaurants in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska, and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for three years.

Wasserstrom Company distributes equipment and smallwares to DQ restaurants in the U.S., and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 19 years.

Newly Weds Food supplies breaded coating for DQ chicken strips and onion rings in the U.S., and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 39 years.

Agropur, Natrel Division supplies dairy products to DQ restaurants in Canada, and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for more than 60 years.