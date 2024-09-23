Interpublic Appoints Alex Hesz as Chief Strategy Officer

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today the appointment of Alex Hesz as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Hesz will collaborate closely with Interpublic’s leadership team on the company's strategic priorities, including the company’s go-to-market positioning and its integrated work with global clients.

“Alex is an exceptional strategist who sees what’s next and will help both our clients and Interpublic harness change to drive outstanding performance. He’ll be invaluable in driving our company’s strategic initiatives forward as we continue to evolve and grow. An area of long-standing focus for us is the intersection of media, technology and creative, and Alex can accelerate the pace at which we integrate these capabilities so that our teams can most efficiently grow business for brands," said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic. “We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to the organization.”

Most recently, Hesz has worked with NGOs and on related projects in his native United Kingdom. Prior to this, Hesz was at Omnicom, where he served as the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. Hesz previously held a range of strategic roles at Adam & Eve/DDB and was elevated to Global Chief Strategy Officer at DDB Worldwide in 2020. Over the course of his career, Hesz has worked on a range of large clients spanning all major industry categories, from automotive to financial services, consumer goods and technology.

"Our industry is changing rapidly to deliver innovative, personalized, and scaled solutions for clients that leverage new technologies and adjusted ways of working. Interpublic’s success in adopting these types of programs has helped it deliver industry-leading work for clients, who turn to the company to navigate and excel in an increasingly complex marketing environment,” said Alex Hesz. “I look forward to joining the Interpublic team to further the company’s strategic vision and integrate industry-leading capabilities to help grow Interpublic and our clients.”

Hesz joins a group of senior functional leaders at the corporate Interpublic level driving connectivity between the company’s portfolio of marketing services, capabilities and centralized strategic resources in areas such as data and identity, marketing technology, commerce, production and generative artificial intelligence, all in the service of making precision and performance core elements of its services to marketers around the world.

The appointment is effective immediately.