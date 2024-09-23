MENDOZA, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

WX Brands announced today the launch of The Icon Rock Wine Collection, a portfolio of global wines that pay homage to terroir and all the iconic characteristics imparted to a wine from its environment. Over time, rocks turn into fertile soil that creates nuanced differences for wines from regions around the world. Each wine in The Icon Rock Wine Collection is crafted to be a unique representation of the soils and vineyards where the grapes were grown. The impact of the soil and rocks are the common thread across the portfolio, which currently includes wines from Argentina, Chile, and New Zealand. The Icon Rock Wine Collection is rolling out at wine retailers in markets nationwide.

WX Brands curated a team of winemakers to craft The Icon Rock, including Sergio Casé in Argentina and Johnson Scutt in New Zealand. Each winemaker is local to their region, ensuring The Icon Rock Wines are true representations of each winemaker’s home. “The Icon Rock Wine Collection gives us the freedom to showcase the unique soils and terroir of our respective regions. Each bottle of wine seeks to capture the essence of the land and the iconic rocks of each vineyard that shape our wines,” explained Sergio Casé.

“The majority of Americans don’t have a passport and have never traveled abroad. With The Icon Rock Wine Collection, we’ve crafted a portfolio of wines that provide a taste of the cultures from premium wine regions across the globe. We’re inviting wine drinkers to travel the world through a glass,” continued Johnson Scutt.

There are three levels within the collection. The Everyday Wines offers a selection of easy-to-drink wines with a suggested retail price of $14.99. This includes Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon from Mendoza, Argentina, along with Sauvignon Blanc from the Aconcagua Valley in Chile. The Signature Wines offers bold, rich wines from the Uco Valley in Mendoza, including Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, and includes a Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand. Each wine in this tier has a suggest retail price of $19.99. The Single Vineyard tier expresses the specific terroir from a Single Vineyard Uco Valley Chardonnay for $29.99 and a Single Vineyard Uco Valley Cabernet Sauvignon for $34.99.

While the wines from the Southern Hemisphere arrive on store shelves in September, The Icon Rock is already looking ahead to expansions with new additions from select regions in the Northern Hemisphere.

About The Icon Rock Wine Collection

The Icon Rock Wine Collection from WX Brands invites consumers to experience different cultures, regions and varietals within a single brand. With wines from Argentina, Chile and New Zealand, The Icon Rock Wines highlight the unique soils and terroir that make up these world class wine growing regions. The Everyday tier from The Icon Rock offers easy approachable wines. The Icon Rock Signature Tier shares richer bolder wines from smaller appellations. The Single Vineyard tier around out The Icon Rock Wine Collection with two site specific wines the Uco Valley of Argentina. For more information on The Icon Rock visit www.theiconrock.com.