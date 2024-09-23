MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, is pioneering a done-for-you future with agentic AI. Developed using its proprietary Generative AI Operating System (GenOS), Intuit’s new agentic AI systems will do the hard work on behalf of consumers and businesses, complemented by personalized AI-driven insights and recommendations, with a seamless path to AI-powered human tax and bookkeeping experts whenever needed. Intuit is bringing together the best of human expertise and the company’s AI capabilities to accelerate delivery of agentic AI experiences across its AI-driven expert platform.

“Agentic AI represents a transformative leap in technology, with the potential to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency for our customers, human experts, and developers,” said Alex Balazs, Intuit's chief technology officer. “Given Intuit’s decade-long investments in data and AI—and our GenOS GenRuntime agent framework—we’re well on our way to delivering on the promise of seamless, connected, done-for-you customer experiences.”

Initial agentic AI capabilities will be available starting in December, with additional use cases rolling out throughout 2025 across the company’s platform and products. For consumers, businesses, and experts, Intuit agentic AI use cases will eliminate routine tasks so they can focus on higher value activities. Agentic AI workflows will dynamically determine the right sequence of operations, executed by specialized AI agents to achieve goals and complete tasks autonomously, with human direction and oversight. This is another giant step towards done-for-you experiences, fueling the success of consumers and businesses. For example:

Automating cash flow management tasks - agentic AI-powered workflows are in production now in limited release for dynamically processing accounts receivable and accounts payable (AR/AP) tasks. This includes processing of relevant customer artifacts, including user-submitted images, documents, and emails, and then orchestrating any necessary follow-up AR/AP specific actions to specialized AI agents (e.g., invoice processing agent, bill creation agent) for the customer’s review. These AI agents handle specific tasks, completing the customer's workflow with precision and efficiency. By automating routine administrative activities, the business owner can focus on what matters most: growing their business. This capability is expected to be generally available in late 2024.

Streamlining small business customer speed-to-benefit - agentic AI systems with specialized agents will rapidly enable new customers to realize immediate benefits of Intuit’s products. One example of this is an onboarding agent that searches for and automatically populates publicly available information about a customer’s business during onboarding to minimize manual data entry, save time, and enable them to experience product benefits faster. This capability is expected to be in production in early 2025.

Blending the best of developer expertise with agentic AI - agentic AI is creating unprecedented levels of efficiency and velocity for developers and experts. One example of an agentic AI use case is automated conversion of annual U.S. and state tax code updates into tax content for review by Intuit developers and experts (tax and bookkeeping). This capability will begin to roll out in early 2025 for the upcoming tax season.

Dynamically providing personalized answers and insights - an advanced conversational system sitting on top of Intuit’s platform will power rich and responsive customer engagements across a variety of topics via a collection of specialized AI agents, mapped to various underlying platform capabilities. For example, answering product help questions, providing finance and compliance information (e.g., when taxes are due), producing reports and insights about how a small business is operating, and assisting with guidance and brainstorming. This capability is expected to begin rolling out by mid-2025.

Intuit is actively exploring new experiences ideally suited for agentic AI to address complex business workflows, among them: a collection of customizable agents equipped to manage a breadth of tasks across the company’s platform and products (tax, accounting, marketing, personal finance).

The power of GenOS for agentic workflows

Over the past 15 months, Intuit has built the foundation for accelerated development of agentic AI experiences with its proprietary GenOS.

A combination of Intuit’s GenRuntime framework in GenOS and custom-trained financial large language models (LLMs) will power agentic workflows, beyond basic prompting to autonomous planning, reasoning, and execution to tackle complex business workflows. GenRuntime is an intelligent layer that accesses the right data and capabilities with sophisticated components: GenOrchestrator (planner, executor, memory and knowledge retrieval) and agents and tools to ground commercial and open source LLMs in Intuit domain-specific knowledge.

How Intuit is harnessing the power of data and AI for customers

For more than a decade, Intuit’s robust data and AI capabilities have been foundational to the company’s success as a fintech industry leader and technology innovator. Introduced in September 2023, Intuit Assist —the company’s generative AI-powered assistant—provides personalized, intelligent recommendations that help customers make smart financial decisions with less work and complete confidence.

Built with Intuit’s proprietary GenOS, Intuit Assist is embedded across the company’s platform and products—including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp—putting next-generation AI in the hands of consumers and small businesses. Foundational GenOS components include: GenStudio (dedicated development environment), GenRuntime (intelligent layer that accesses the right data and capabilities), GenUX (library of consistent customer interfaces), and LLMs (commercial, open source, and proprietary financial LLMs).

A strong commitment to responsible AI and data stewardship

Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform and products are built in keeping with the company’s commitment to data privacy, security, and responsible AI governance. Intuit safeguards customer data and protects privacy using industry-leading technology and practices, and adheres to responsible AI principles that guide how the company operates and scales its AI-driven expert platform with its customers' best interests in mind. Intuit is also a member of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology ( NIST ).

Investor Day: How to Participate

Learn more about Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform innovations on Thursday, September 26 at Investor Day 2024. It will be broadcast live via webcast on Intuit’s website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events. A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit’s website approximately three hours after the meeting ends.

