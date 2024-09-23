MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, is pioneering a done-for-you future with agentic AI. Developed using its proprietary Generative AI Operating System (GenOS), Intuit’s new agentic AI systems will do the hard work on behalf of consumers and businesses, complemented by personalized AI-driven insights and recommendations, with a seamless path to AI-powered human tax and bookkeeping experts whenever needed. Intuit is bringing together the best of human expertise and the company’s AI capabilities to accelerate delivery of agentic AI experiences across its AI-driven expert platform.
“Agentic AI represents a transformative leap in technology, with the potential to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency for our customers, human experts, and developers,” said Alex Balazs, Intuit's chief technology officer. “Given Intuit’s decade-long investments in data and AI—and our GenOS GenRuntime agent framework—we’re well on our way to delivering on the promise of seamless, connected, done-for-you customer experiences.”
Initial agentic AI capabilities will be available starting in December, with additional use cases rolling out throughout 2025 across the company’s platform and products. For consumers, businesses, and experts, Intuit agentic AI use cases will eliminate routine tasks so they can focus on higher value activities. Agentic AI workflows will dynamically determine the right sequence of operations, executed by specialized AI agents to achieve goals and complete tasks autonomously, with human direction and oversight. This is another giant step towards done-for-you experiences, fueling the success of consumers and businesses. For example:
Intuit is actively exploring new experiences ideally suited for agentic AI to address complex business workflows, among them: a collection of customizable agents equipped to manage a breadth of tasks across the company’s platform and products (tax, accounting, marketing, personal finance).
The power of GenOS for agentic workflows
Over the past 15 months, Intuit has built the foundation for accelerated development of agentic AI experiences with its proprietary GenOS.
A combination of Intuit’s GenRuntime framework in GenOS and custom-trained financial large language models (LLMs) will power agentic workflows, beyond basic prompting to autonomous planning, reasoning, and execution to tackle complex business workflows. GenRuntime is an intelligent layer that accesses the right data and capabilities with sophisticated components: GenOrchestrator (planner, executor, memory and knowledge retrieval) and agents and tools to ground commercial and open source LLMs in Intuit domain-specific knowledge.
How Intuit is harnessing the power of data and AI for customers
For more than a decade, Intuit’s robust data and AI capabilities have been foundational to the company’s success as a fintech industry leader and technology innovator. Introduced in September 2023, Intuit Assist —the company’s generative AI-powered assistant—provides personalized, intelligent recommendations that help customers make smart financial decisions with less work and complete confidence.
Built with Intuit’s proprietary GenOS, Intuit Assist is embedded across the company’s platform and products—including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp—putting next-generation AI in the hands of consumers and small businesses. Foundational GenOS components include: GenStudio (dedicated development environment), GenRuntime (intelligent layer that accesses the right data and capabilities), GenUX (library of consistent customer interfaces), and LLMs (commercial, open source, and proprietary financial LLMs).
A strong commitment to responsible AI and data stewardship
Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform and products are built in keeping with the company’s commitment to data privacy, security, and responsible AI governance. Intuit safeguards customer data and protects privacy using industry-leading technology and practices, and adheres to responsible AI principles that guide how the company operates and scales its AI-driven expert platform with its customers' best interests in mind. Intuit is also a member of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology ( NIST ).
Investor Day: How to Participate
Learn more about Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform innovations on Thursday, September 26 at Investor Day 2024. It will be broadcast live via webcast on Intuit’s website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events. A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit’s website approximately three hours after the meeting ends.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
Forward Looking Statements
In this press release, we announce plans or intentions regarding functionality that is not yet delivered. These statements do not represent an obligation to deliver this functionality to customers and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision or an investment decision.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: our prospects for the business in FY25 and beyond; demand for our products; changes to our products, including the continuing use of data and incorporation of AI, and their impact on our business; availability of our offerings; and the impact of our strategic decisions on our business.
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments and conditions or events, including macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax business; our ability to develop, deploy, and use artificial intelligence in our platform and products; our ability to adapt to technological change and to successfully extend our platform; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risk associated with our ESG and DEI practices; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund acquisitions or for general business purposes; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer or regulator concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent and the success of our hybrid work model; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risk associated with climate change; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; legal proceedings in which we are involved; fluctuations in the results of our tax business due to seasonality and other factors beyond our control; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; our ability to successfully market our offerings; our expectations regarding the timing and costs associated with our plan of reorganization (“Plan”); risks related to the preliminary nature of the estimate of the charges to be incurred in connection with Plan, which is subject to change; and risks related to any delays in the timing for implementing the Plan or potential disruptions to our business or operations as we execute on the Plan.
More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2024 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.
© 2024 Intuit Inc. All rights reserved. Intuit, QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp and Credit Karma are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. GenOS, GenUX, GenStudio, GenRuntime are trademarks of Intuit Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925641023/en/
CONTACT: Bruce Chan
bruce_chan@intuit.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH
SOURCE: Intuit Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/25/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925641023/en