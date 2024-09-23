DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $28.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $224.0 million. As part of the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on September 25, 2024 subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint-book-running managers for the public offering. Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as additional bookrunners for the public offering. BTIG and Fifth Third Securities are acting as co-managers for the public offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding the acquisition of additional properties, repayment of short-term and long-term indebtedness (including mortgage loans, including a $72.5 million loan with Bank of America, N.A, and amounts outstanding from time to time under the Company’s revolving credit facility) and providing for working capital.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance practices and standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. When used in this press release, the words “expected” and “intend,” or the negative of these words, or similar words, expressions or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events and that do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise. InvenTrust does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. While forward-looking statements reflect InvenTrust’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. InvenTrust undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur as described, or at all.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in InvenTrust’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of each filing may be obtained from InvenTrust or the SEC. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of InvenTrust’s current plans and estimates. Actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.