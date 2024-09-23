PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague is currently investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources or the Company”) (NYSE: BEN).

Franklin Resources, headquartered in San Mateo, CA, is an investment management company operating through its subsidiaries, including Franklin Templeton.

On August 21, 2024, Franklin Resources disclosed that the co-Chief Investment Officer of its subsidiary Western Asset Management was placed on leave after receiving a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, the Company decided to close one of its investment funds with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Additionally, federal investigators are reportedly investigating Western Asset Management.

Following this news, Franklin Resources shares declined by $2.84, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

