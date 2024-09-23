DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first approval of petition I-526E for an investor in its Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Inn project. The I-526E approval comes 2.5 months after the rural EB-5 project received I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which confirms that the project meets all necessary EB-5 requirements.

An I-526E approval signifies the eligibility of the investor and their immediate family members for conditional permanent residency in the United States. The Group 87 investors will be eligible for visas in the “rural” set aside category as designated by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

“We are relentless in our pursuit of best-in-class projects that provide our investors the strongest opportunities to achieve permanent residency in the United States,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re thrilled that yet another of our limited partners has secured this monumental achievement, and we look forward to the additional I-526E adjudications for Group 87 that are sure to follow.”

The CMB Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Inn project was undertaken in conjunction with Shapery Enterprises and consists of the redevelopment of a historic hotel in Kailua-Kona, on the west side of the big island of Hawaii. The EB-5 partnership secured I-956F approval from the USCIS just under seven months after filing and just 2.5 months before this first I-526E petition was adjudicated.

CMB Group 87 is one of ten CMB EB-5 partnerships to achieve an I-956F approval under the RIA. Other approved partnerships include: