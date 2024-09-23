DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2035 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 98.855% of the principal amount and will mature on February 1, 2035. The offering is expected to close on September 26, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC, and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, repayment of indebtedness, working capital, acquisitions and renovations of single-family properties, and for related activities in accordance with the Company’s business strategy.

PNC Capital Markets LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho, Wells Fargo Securities, BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities, Capital One Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and US Bancorp are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. BMO Capital Markets, BNY Capital Markets, Huntington Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, M&T Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Regions Securities LLC, Truist Securities, Citigroup, Raymond James, Scotiabank, and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as the co-managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company, the Operating Partnership, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC, and IH Merger Sub, LLC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: PNC Capital Markets LLC, toll-free: 855-881-0697; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., toll-free: 1-800-503-4611; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, toll-free: 1-866-271-7403; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC by telephone (toll free) at 1-800-645-3751; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation’s premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company’s mission, “Together with you, we make a house a home,” reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents’ living experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s expectations regarding the performance of the Company’s business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and the use of the net proceeds from the offering, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and the Company’s business model, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company’s control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners’ association and insurance costs, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by the Company’s residents, the Company’s dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, performance of the Company’s information technology systems, development and use of artificial intelligence, risks related to the Company’s indebtedness, and risks related to the potential negative impact of unfavorable global and United States economic conditions, uncertainty in financial markets (including as a result of events affecting financial institutions), geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, climate change, and public health crises, on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release, in the Annual Report, and in the Company’s other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

