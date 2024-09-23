EXTON & BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

iPipeline®, a leading provider of digital solutions for the life insurance and wealth management industries, and Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx), a leading insurance technology provider, today announced an expansion of their relationship to offer wealth management firms and their advisors a more complete experience to help them research, open, and manage their annuity business through a digitized solution.

This announcement deepens the long-standing relationship between iPipeline and FIDx, further integrating iPipeline’s AFFIRM® for Annuities order entry solution with FIDx’s financial management platform, Insurance Exchange. The collaboration drives forward a unified experience that enhances operational efficiency and simplicity for all users.

While FIDx’s Insurance Exchange is platform agnostic, FIDx chose to expand its connection with iPipeline based on its use of ACORD and DTCC industry standards, which simplifies the integration with FIDx’s leading annuity order entry and tracking technology.

“We are equipping advisors with streamlined ways to access income, protection, and retirement solutions for their clients through their platform of choice. Deepening our relationship with iPipeline is a natural fit in our pursuit to make this a reality,” said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. “The industry continues to demand holistic integration platforms which incorporate annuity processing. We continue to see financial institutions and advisors hitting the reset button on their legacy annuity technology stack to realize efficiencies at scale.”

Pat O’Donnell, Chief Executive Officer at iPipeline commented: “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with FIDx. Together, we will continue to simplify the annuity management process by bringing together our solutions which will advance digital transformation across the entire industry. Demand for annuities continues to grow, with advisors continuing to look for a streamlined process that enables them to meet current market needs and prepare for long-term growth.

Our expanded relationship will enable firms to use two leading insurance technology companies and their consultative guidance. FIDx continues to grow deep connections to leading wealth platforms, and this expansive relationship demonstrates our shared commitment to building a truly connected insurance and wealth management ecosystem.”

Key highlights of the FIDx and iPipeline relationship include:

iPipeline’s AFFIRM for Annuities solution, which brings its order entry, book of business, and in-force transactions capabilities to the process.

OneView™, iPipeline’s forthcoming breakthrough solution, will empower advisors with a unified and real-time view of their carriers’ order statuses.

FIDx’s Insurance Exchange, which provides a complete suite of services and access to other platforms including planning tools, product research, education access, real-time licensing and appointment checks, product selection, illustrations, order entry integration, and post-issuance reporting and analytics.

Together, this collaboration will work to streamline the advisor’s workflow for annuity ordering and management.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry’s largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows—from quote to commission—with seamless integration. The company’s vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.