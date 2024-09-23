IQ Fiber Begins Construction in Savannah, GA

Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, a Jacksonville, FL based provider of 100% fiber-optic internet, is deploying its high-speed, state-of-the-art network to Savannah, GA. Design and engineering work is complete, and construction of the over $50 million project will begin in the coming weeks with first customers coming online in 2025.

“We are excited to welcome IQ Fiber to Savannah and appreciate their investment in bringing advanced fiber-optic internet service to our community,” said Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “Their presence will offer residents more choice, helping to ensure that Savannah remains competitive and connected in the digital age.”

IQ Fiber's expansion into Savannah marks its third major market, following successful deployments in the Jacksonville and Gainesville, Florida metro areas. This growth further solidifies the company’s position as a leader in residential fiber-optic internet, known for offering a seamless, stress-free experience with no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps.

“We are thrilled to bring our 100% fiber-optic network to Savannah,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “We’ve seen tremendous demand for a better internet experience—one that’s fast, reliable, and hassle-free. Our success in Jacksonville and Gainesville demonstrates that people are ready for a fresh, no-nonsense option, and we’re excited to bring a modern internet choice to Savannah."