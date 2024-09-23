NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) resulting from allegations that IREN may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

What is this about: On July 11, 2024, Culper Research issued a report (“the Report”) in which it announced it had taken a short position in IREN. The Report noted IREN is a “bitcoin miner that now promotes itself as a high performance computing (“HPC”) data center play.” In addition, the Report stated IREN “is a painfully transparent stock promotion that will unravel as investors realize the Company’s HPC claims are nonsense and IREN remains a cash guzzling machine.”

On this news, IREN’s stock fell $1.70 per share, or 13.1%, to close at $11.20 per share on July 11, 2024.