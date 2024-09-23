BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQTY | Forbes Global Properties and eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the addition of Jamie Duran as Director of Global Growth for EQTY | Forbes Global Properties brokered by eXp Realty.

With a career spanning over three decades, Duran brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record in driving growth and innovation within the real estate industry. She is widely recognized for her visionary leadership, having previously served as President of Coldwell Banker Southern California, where she oversaw 60 offices and nearly 5,000 independent sales associates.

Duran’s move to EQTY | Forbes Global Properties marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to expand its global footprint and redefine luxury real estate. She also will play a pivotal role in driving strategic partnerships and enhancing the luxury experience for both clients and agents.

"Our ability to private label with eXp Realty has enabled us to elevate luxury real estate in Southern California and beyond, providing our clients with an exceptional experience that is truly unmatched in the industry," said Mike Shapiro, CEO, EQTY | Forbes Global Properties. “I am proud to welcome Jamie to the EQTY | Forbes Global Properties senior leadership team. With her extensive experience and outstanding leadership we are set to reach new heights together.”

Duran’s extensive list of accolades includes being named among the Los Angeles Business Journal’s top 500 most powerful business executives and on the Swanepoel Power 200 list, which ranks the most powerful leaders in residential real estate, for four consecutive years.

"EQTY | Forbes Global Properties has set a new standard for excellence in luxury real estate, and their remarkable growth since platforming on eXp Realty reflects the strength of our combined forces,” said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty CEO. “Their leadership and market expertise, coupled with the global prestige of the Forbes brand and the innovative platform of eXp Realty, have created a winning formula that continues to redefine the luxury market in Southern California and on a global scale."

Duran explained that the market and industry are in a major shift and clearly in a new paradigm, “I have been at companies and brands where people are fearful in such times,” she said. “I was looking for a company, brand and people who are fearless and see the opportunity as true entrepreneurs in this market. EQTY | Forbes Global Properties provides what all brokerages should strive for. Being aligned with Forbes, a 100-year plus brand that tracts wealth and innovation and has more earned media reach than any brand in the luxury real estate space. And, brokered by eXp, the world’s largest independent brokerage that is at the forefront of the real estate industry's continued evolution.”