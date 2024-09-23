Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced the launch of Groundbreaker’s Janover Engage; a marketplace connecting real estate syndicators with investors. The platform includes access to more than 40,000 verified investors that have invested more than $1 billion. The investments are only available to syndicators raising under Reg D 506(c) and to accredited investors.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, "We are excited to introduce Janover Engage to the Janover ecosystem. It has been the most requested addition to the Groundbreaker platform, and we are proud to continue to build on its success. Ultimately this marketplace provides the opportunity to match the right investments with the right investors on a subscription basis for those general partners (“GPs”) raising capital. It’s another addition to Janover’s diverse suite of products, as we seek to reduce friction in, and better connect, the commercial real estate industry.”

Groundbreaker, a wholly owned subsidiary of Janover, provides an online portal that simplifies the entire investment process, both for GPs and limited partners (“LPs”). It allows GPs to present deal information and seamlessly send updates and distributions, while investors can review deals, sign documents digitally, and access K-1s, all through a clean, institutional-grade online portal.

The addition of Janover Engage marks a notable expansion of Groundbreaker's capabilities, aligning with Janover's strategic vision of becoming a comprehensive solution provider in the multifamily and commercial real estate sector. By broadening the platform's functionality to include this marketplace, Janover aims to attract a broader range of clients and strengthen its market position.

Blake Janover added, "As we continue to expand our services, our primary focus remains on delivering unwavering, exceptional value to our clients. The launch of Janover Engage demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of the real estate syndication ecosystem and providing tools to set GPs, LPs and commercial real estate professionals up for success. This marketplace not only benefits syndicators looking to raise capital but also provides access to opportunities for accredited investors. We’re building an Amazon Prime for multifamily and commercial real estate."

Janover Engage is a service offered by Groundbreaker, a subsidiary of Janover Inc. Groundbreaker operates solely as a service provider on its platform and maintains no affiliations with the companies featured beyond this scope. Groundbreaker does not offer investment advice and does not receive payments based on the number of investors reached or subscribed through its platform and is not registered with the SEC, or any state, as a broker-dealer, investment advisor, or investment company. Groundbreaker does not partake in the offer or sale of any investments and does not endorse any of the investment opportunities or companies listed on the platform. Additionally, Groundbreaker holds no responsibility for the content provided by the companies on the platform and is not liable for any investments made. Potential investors are advised to consult with counsel and conduct thorough due diligence on all investment opportunities presented.