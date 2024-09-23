PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The fall season brings plenty of opportunity to celebrate – from homecomings and weddings to parties and festivals to close gatherings and beyond, celebrations are a centerpiece of our communities. At JCPenney, we know that having the perfect outfit for these moments is crucial, which is why we’re proud to introduce Celebrate! with Johnny Wujek, a limited-time collection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919282835/en/

Designed to help customers express themselves with accessible and affordable styles, Celebrate! with Johnny Wujek is a limited-time collection that includes dresses, separates and fashion suits made for dressing up and standing out. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed to help customers express themselves with accessible and affordable styles, Celebrate! with Johnny Wujek is a limited-time collection that includes dresses, separates and fashion suits made for dressing up and standing out. Known for his adventurous approach to fashion and his show-stopping designs for many pop idols, artists and red-carpet regulars including Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Zac Efron, Johnny Wujek has been dubbed the “King of Pop-Rock Couture.” Now, Wujek is bringing his iconic feel-good vibe to life with an exclusive dress-up collection celebrating self-expression and creativity.

“I’m so excited to bring my second collection for JCPenney to life,” said Wujek. “Similar to the JCProm collection I designed earlier this year, nostalgia for my own high school years was a huge inspiration for the Celebrate! collection. Like so many trends, the 90s are back, and I had so much fun taking a walk down memory lane in selecting the colors, prints and styles for these looks.”

In his second collection created exclusively for JCPenney, Wujek’s designs are made for those who love to express themselves through fashion and celebrate the art of dressing up for any event. From plaid pieces embellished with sequins to fun polka dot prints to rich jewel tones and flirty silhouettes to mix and match, these 30 pieces can be styled in endless ways to make anyone shine. Available in juniors’ sizes XS-3X and young men’s sizes XS-4XL, Celebrate! by Johnny Wujek ranges from $49 to $99 and builds on JCPenney’s commitment to making fashion truly accessible.

Celebrate! by Johnny Wujek is JCPenney’s latest collection delivering stylist-worthy looks at affordable prices, and follows the retailer’s limited-time releases earlier this year including Stylus X LaDarius Campbell, JCProm by Johnny Wujek, Walker Hayes for JCPenney and JCPenney X HARIBO®.

“Following the incredible response to the JCProm collection, it’s been a true pleasure to collaborate with Johnny once again, bringing accessible fashion to our customers,” said JCPenney Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer Michelle Wlazlo. “This latest collection is different because it’s been genuinely designed for anyone who feels like celebrating. Dressing for special occasions should be fun – a way to express individual style – and no one understands that better than Johnny. His exceptional grasp of trends and fashion empowers us to push boundaries and deliver stylish, forward-thinking looks at an unbeatable value.”

Can’t get enough of Johnny Wujek for JCPenney? Stay tuned for an exclusive holiday collection launching this November. With rich colors, seasonal prints, luxurious textures and unique silhouettes, Wujek’s third collection for JCPenney will have customers covered for what to wear to any holiday celebration.

Celebrate! with Johnny Wujek is now available on JCPenney.com and in select stores.

For media assets, please visit the JCPenney Newsroom.