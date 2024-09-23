Jefferies Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):

Q3 Financial Highlights

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share

Pre-tax income from continuing operations of $253 million

QTD and YTD annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations 1 of 10.3% and 10.0%, respectively

Net revenues of $1.68 billion Investment Banking net revenues of $949 million, including record quarterly advisory revenues of $592 million Capital Markets net revenues of $671 million Asset Management net revenues (before allocated net interest 4 ) of $75 million

At August 31, 2024, we had 205.5 million common shares outstanding and 253.8 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis 2. Our book value per common share was $48.89 and adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share 3 was $31.87

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.35 per Jefferies common share, payable on November 27, 2024 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on November 18, 2024

Management Comments

“Our third quarter net revenues of $1.68 billion reflect strong performance and continued momentum in Investment Banking, with particularly strong performance in Advisory and demonstrating the successful ongoing execution of our strategy to drive the growth of our business. We are pleased with the strength and direction of our profit margin and return metrics, and are optimistic about the balance of this year and our outlook for 2025.

"Our Investment Banking net revenues of $949 million were up 18.2% from the prior quarter and 47.3% from the same quarter last year, driven by an increase in advisory activity attributable to market share gains reflecting the early benefits of the investments we have made in our platform over the past few years, as well as improving market conditions.

"Capital Markets net revenues of $671 million were down only 3.0%versus an exceptionally strong prior quarter. Capital Markets net revenues were up 28.1% from the same quarter last year, driven by solid overall market conditions and strength across our diversified Equities and Fixed Income businesses. Equities net revenues increased 42.3% from the prior year comparable quarter, with strong performance in our cash and electronic businesses. Fixed Income net revenues increased 13.2% from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily reflecting strength across our credit trading businesses.

"While the market environment for certain of our Asset Management strategies proved challenging in the third quarter, our full year results are encouraging. Furthermore, we are very happy to have closed on the sale of OpNet during the quarter, the last in a series of transactions that monetized a substantial portion of our legacy merchant-banking assets. Achieving that goal further accelerates our efforts to build the very best ‘pure play’ global investment banking and capital markets firm.

"Our Investment Banking pipeline remains strong heading into year-end and momentum across all of our business lines continues. We feel we have the right (and expanded) global team that is positioned exceptionally well to serve our clients, especially in a backdrop of declining interest rates and increasing activity driven by pent up demand for capital markets and advisory deal flow. After our heavy recent investment in human capital during the slowdown, now is the time for us to focus on executing for our clients and enhancing our overall market position around the world."

Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President

Financial Summary

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net revenues: Investment Banking and Capital Markets $ 1,620,091 $ 1,168,231 39 % $ 4,565,826 $ 3,446,382 32 % Asset Management 59,012 10,143 482 % 488,919 47,699 925 % Other 4,449 3,735 19 % 23,455 9,130 157 % Net revenues 1,683,552 1,182,109 42 % 5,078,200 3,503,211 45 % Net earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 252,687 91,071 177 % 700,683 267,008 162 % Income tax expense 78,011 37,124 110 % 207,077 75,053 176 % Net earnings from continuing operations 174,676 53,947 224 % 493,606 191,955 157 % Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations (including gain on disposal), net of income taxes 6,363 — N/M (1,488 ) — N/M Net earnings 181,039 53,947 236 % 492,118 191,955 156 % Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,874 ) (3,772 ) 82 % (19,102 ) (13,340 ) 43 % Net losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — — N/M — (454 ) (100 )% Preferred stock dividends 20,785 6,300 230 % 48,501 8,316 483 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 167,128 $ 51,419 225 % $ 462,719 $ 197,433 134 % Earnings per common share: Basic from continuing operations $ 0.75 $ 0.22 241 % $ 2.12 $ 0.83 155 % Basic from discontinued operations 0.03 — N/M — — N/M Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.22 254 % $ 2.12 $ 0.83 156 % Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 0.22 227 % $ 2.06 $ 0.82 151 % Diluted from discontinued operations 0.03 — N/M — — N/M Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.22 243 % $ 2.06 $ 0.82 152 % Weighted average common shares 214,452 228,353 218,106 236,666 Weighted average diluted common shares 221,699 232,041 224,180 240,658

N/M — Not Meaningful

Highlights

Quarterly Results 2024 Versus 2023 Year-to-Date Results 2024 Versus 2023 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations 1 of 10.3%. We had 205.5 million common shares outstanding and 253.8 million common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis 2 at August 31, 2024. Our book value per common share was $48.89 and tangible book value per fully diluted share 3 was $31.87. Effective tax rate of 30.9%. The lower tax rate compared to the prior year quarter of 40.8% is primarily due to the higher amount of pre-tax income in the current quarter. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $463 million, or $2.06 per diluted common share. Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations 1 of 10.0%. Repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock for $44 million, at an average price of $40.72 per share in connection with net-share settlements related to our equity compensation plans. Effective tax rate of 29.6%. The higher tax rate compared to the prior year period of 28.1% is primarily due to the smaller impact from share based awards.

Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking net revenues of $949 million were 47% higher than the prior year quarter, with particular strength within Advisory. Advisory net revenues of $592 million represents our best quarter on record and was higher than the prior year quarter, due to market share gains and increased global mergers and acquisitions activity. Underwriting net revenues of $333 million increased from the prior year quarter, driven by stronger leveraged finance activity. Equity underwriting net revenues remained flat compared to the prior year quarter. Capital Markets net revenues of $671 million were higher compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger performance in Equities attributable to increased volumes and more favorable trading opportunities, while Fixed Income net revenues increased primarily reflecting stronger results across our credit trading businesses. Investment Banking net revenues of $2.49 billion were 46% higher than the prior year, with strength across all lines of business attributable primarily to market share gains in a stronger overall market for our services. Advisory net revenues of $1.21 billion were higher than prior year period, attributable primarily to market share gains. Underwriting net revenues of $1.13 billion increased from the prior year period, due to increased activity from both equity and debt underwriting. Capital Markets net revenues of $2.07 billion were higher compared to the prior year period primarily driven by stronger Equities net revenues attributable to continued market share gains during the period. Fixed Income net revenues remained consistent from the prior year period.

Asset Management Asset Management Asset Management net revenues of $59 million were substantially higher than the prior year quarter, as Other investments 13 net revenues were meaningfully higher due to the consolidation of Stratos and Tessellis, which resulted in increased revenues, as well as the absence this year of losses in OpNet incurred in the prior year quarter. Investment return net revenues decreased from the prior year quarter as the market environment for certain of our strategies proved challenging during the current quarter. Asset Management net revenues of $489 million were substantially higher than the prior year period, as Investment return net revenues improved due to stronger performance across multiple investment strategies and funds. In addition, Other investments 13 net revenues were meaningfully higher than the prior year period largely due to the consolidation of Stratos and Tessellis which resulted in increased revenues.

* * * *

Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2024 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). More information on our results of operations for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about October 9, 2024.

Selected Financial Information