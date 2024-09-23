Jefferies Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):
Q3 Financial Highlights
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.35 per Jefferies common share, payable on November 27, 2024 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on November 18, 2024
Management Comments
“Our third quarter net revenues of $1.68 billion reflect strong performance and continued momentum in Investment Banking, with particularly strong performance in Advisory and demonstrating the successful ongoing execution of our strategy to drive the growth of our business. We are pleased with the strength and direction of our profit margin and return metrics, and are optimistic about the balance of this year and our outlook for 2025.
"Our Investment Banking net revenues of $949 million were up 18.2% from the prior quarter and 47.3% from the same quarter last year, driven by an increase in advisory activity attributable to market share gains reflecting the early benefits of the investments we have made in our platform over the past few years, as well as improving market conditions.
"Capital Markets net revenues of $671 million were down only 3.0%versus an exceptionally strong prior quarter. Capital Markets net revenues were up 28.1% from the same quarter last year, driven by solid overall market conditions and strength across our diversified Equities and Fixed Income businesses. Equities net revenues increased 42.3% from the prior year comparable quarter, with strong performance in our cash and electronic businesses. Fixed Income net revenues increased 13.2% from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily reflecting strength across our credit trading businesses.
"While the market environment for certain of our Asset Management strategies proved challenging in the third quarter, our full year results are encouraging. Furthermore, we are very happy to have closed on the sale of OpNet during the quarter, the last in a series of transactions that monetized a substantial portion of our legacy merchant-banking assets. Achieving that goal further accelerates our efforts to build the very best ‘pure play’ global investment banking and capital markets firm.
"Our Investment Banking pipeline remains strong heading into year-end and momentum across all of our business lines continues. We feel we have the right (and expanded) global team that is positioned exceptionally well to serve our clients, especially in a backdrop of declining interest rates and increasing activity driven by pent up demand for capital markets and advisory deal flow. After our heavy recent investment in human capital during the slowdown, now is the time for us to focus on executing for our clients and enhancing our overall market position around the world."
Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President
Financial Summary
$ in thousands, except per share amounts
Three Months Ended
August 31,
Nine Months Ended
August 31,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Net revenues:
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
$
1,620,091
$
1,168,231
39
%
$
4,565,826
$
3,446,382
32
%
Asset Management
59,012
10,143
482
%
488,919
47,699
925
%
Other
4,449
3,735
19
%
23,455
9,130
157
%
Net revenues
1,683,552
1,182,109
42
%
5,078,200
3,503,211
45
%
Net earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
252,687
91,071
177
%
700,683
267,008
162
%
Income tax expense
78,011
37,124
110
%
207,077
75,053
176
%
Net earnings from continuing operations
174,676
53,947
224
%
493,606
191,955
157
%
Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations (including gain on disposal), net of income taxes
6,363
—
N/M
(1,488
)
—
N/M
Net earnings
181,039
53,947
236
%
492,118
191,955
156
%
Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,874
)
(3,772
)
82
%
(19,102
)
(13,340
)
43
%
Net losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
—
—
N/M
—
(454
)
(100
)%
Preferred stock dividends
20,785
6,300
230
%
48,501
8,316
483
%
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$
167,128
$
51,419
225
%
$
462,719
$
197,433
134
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic from continuing operations
$
0.75
$
0.22
241
%
$
2.12
$
0.83
155
%
Basic from discontinued operations
0.03
—
N/M
—
—
N/M
Basic
$
0.78
$
0.22
254
%
$
2.12
$
0.83
156
%
Diluted from continuing operations
$
0.72
$
0.22
227
%
$
2.06
$
0.82
151
%
Diluted from discontinued operations
0.03
—
N/M
—
—
N/M
Diluted
$
0.75
$
0.22
243
%
$
2.06
$
0.82
152
%
Weighted average common shares
214,452
228,353
218,106
236,666
Weighted average diluted common shares
221,699
232,041
224,180
240,658
N/M — Not Meaningful
Highlights
Quarterly Results 2024 Versus 2023
Year-to-Date Results 2024 Versus 2023
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Asset Management
Asset Management
* * * *
Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2024 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). More information on our results of operations for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about October 9, 2024.
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current views and include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” "would," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements may also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent circumstances.
Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s).
Selected Financial Information
$ in thousands (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
August 31, 2023
August 31, 2024
August 31, 2023
Net revenues by source:
Advisory
$
592,462
$
283,898
$
335,271
$
1,214,927
$
886,606
Equity underwriting
150,096
249,187
154,211
608,586
428,085
Debt underwriting
183,078
205,499
110,708
517,771
280,772
Total underwriting
333,174
454,686
264,919
1,126,357
708,857
Other investment banking
23,846
64,594
44,453
151,048
115,957
Total Investment Banking
949,482
803,178
644,643
2,492,332
1,711,420
Equities
381,426
407,092
268,015
1,147,656
852,000
Fixed income
289,183
284,177
255,573
925,838
882,962
Total Capital Markets
670,609
691,269
523,588
2,073,494
1,734,962
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues 5
1,620,091
1,494,447
1,168,231
4,565,826
3,446,382
Asset management fees and revenues 6
13,261
16,818
16,358
89,736
74,983
Investment return
(40,135
)
32,942
31,658
110,447
91,569
Other investments, inclusive of net interest 13
101,902
122,767
(25,145
)
335,767
(83,902
)
Allocated net interest 4
(16,016
)
(16,003
)
(12,728
)
(47,031
)
(34,951
)
Total Asset Management Net revenues
59,012
156,524
10,143
488,919
47,699
Other
4,449
5,474
3,735
23,455
9,130
Total Net revenues by source
$
1,683,552
$
1,656,445
$
1,182,109
$
5,078,200
$
3,503,211
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
$
889,098
$
861,993
$
644,059
$
2,677,962
$
1,922,985
Brokerage and clearing fees
101,119
110,536
91,226
321,325
268,292
Underwriting costs
14,017
18,552
14,877
51,053
41,253
Technology and communications
136,953
135,238
122,579
409,703
354,900
Occupancy and equipment rental
30,078
29,327
27,711
87,558
79,421
Business development
68,152
68,630
41,467
194,433
121,892
Professional services
64,630
75,493
64,897
217,967
195,572
Depreciation and amortization
45,977
49,946
25,288
139,125
83,890
Cost of sales
37,400
37,462
1,618
109,533
6,148
Other
43,441
41,514
57,316
168,858
161,850
Total Non-interest expenses
$
1,430,865
$
1,428,691
$
1,091,038
$
4,377,517
$
3,236,203
Financial Data and Metrics
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 31,
2024
May 31,
2024
August 31,
2023
August 31,
2024
August 31,
2023
Other Data:
Number of trading days
63
64
64
188
188
Number of trading loss days 7
7
1
6
11
19
Average VaR (in millions) 8
$
11.35
$
13.36
$
13.87
$
13.26
$
13.98
In millions, except other data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
August 31,
2024
May 31,
2024
August 31,
2023
Financial position:
Total assets
$
63,275
$
63,001
$
56,045
Cash and cash equivalents
10,573
10,842
8,817
Financial instruments owned
24,039
22,787
22,805
Level 3 financial instruments owned 9
693
691
918
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,073
2,057
1,872
Total equity
10,115
9,952
9,765
Total shareholders' equity
10,046
9,875
9,699
Tangible shareholders' equity 10
7,973
7,818
7,827
Other data and financial ratios:
Leverage ratio 11
6.3
6.3
5.7
Tangible gross leverage ratio 12
7.7
7.8
6.9
Number of employees at period end
7,624
7,611
5,505
Number of employees excluding OpNet and Stratos at period end
5,926
5,635
5,505
Components of Numerators and Denominators for Earnings Per Common Share
Three Months Ended
August 31,
Nine Months Ended
August 31,
In thousands, except per share amounts
2024
2023
2024
2023
Numerator for earnings per common share from continuing operations:
Net earnings from continuing operations
$
174,676
$
53,947
$
493,606
$
191,955
Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,304
)
(3,772
)
(16,541
)
(13,794
)
Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred share dividends
—
—
—
(2,016
)
Allocation of earnings to participating securities
(20,785
)
(6,369
)
(48,501
)
(7,344
)
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share
$
160,195
$
51,350
$
461,646
$
196,389
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share
$
160,195
$
51,350
$
461,646
$
196,389
Numerator for earnings per common share from discontinued operations:
Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations (including gain on disposal), net of taxes
$
6,363
$
—
$
(1,488
)
$
—
Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
(570
)
—
(2,561
)
—
Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders for basic and diluted earnings per share
$
6,933
$
—
$
1,073
$
—
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share
$
167,128
$
51,350
$
462,719
$
196,389
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share
$
167,128
$
51,350
$
462,719
$
196,389
Denominator for earnings per common share:
Weighted average common shares outstanding
206,418
218,411
209,997
226,265
Weighted average shares of restricted stock outstanding with future service required
(2,305
)
(1,793
)
(2,346
)
(1,923
)
Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service required
10,339
11,735
10,455
12,324
Weighted average basic common shares
214,452
228,353
218,106
236,666
Stock options and other share-based awards
4,189
2,047
3,369
2,064
Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards
3,058
1,641
2,705
1,928
Weighted average diluted common shares
221,699
232,041
224,180
240,658
Earnings (losses) per common share:
Basic from continuing operations
$
0.75
$
0.22
$
2.12
$
0.83
Basic from discontinued operations
0.03
—
—
—
Basic
$
0.78
$
0.22
$
2.12
$
0.83
Diluted from continuing operations
$
0.72
$
0.22
$
2.06
$
0.82
Diluted from discontinued operations
0.03
—
—
—
Diluted
$
0.75
$
0.22
$
2.06
$
0.82
Notes
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to their respective U.S. GAAP financial measures. Management believes such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Annualized Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
August 31,
Nine Months Ended
August 31,
$ in thousands
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
167,128
$
51,419
$
462,719
$
197,433
Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax
5,958
1,480
15,900
4,700
Adjusted net earnings to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
173,086
52,899
478,619
202,133
Preferred stock dividends
20,785
6,300
48,501
8,316
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
193,871
$
59,199
$
527,120
$
210,449
Annualized adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
775,484
$
236,796
$
702,827
$
280,599
Net earnings impact for net (earnings) losses from discontinued operations, net of noncontrolling interests
(6,933
)
—
(1,073
)
—
Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
186,938
59,199
526,047
210,449
Annualized adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
747,752
236,796
701,396
280,599
May 31,
November 30,
2024
2023
2023
2022
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
9,875,056
$
9,695,655
$
9,709,827
$
10,232,845
Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(2,057,302
)
(1,873,123
)
(2,044,776
)
(1,875,576
)
Less: Deferred tax asset, net
(512,042
)
(502,442
)
(458,343
)
(387,862
)
Less: Weighted average impact of dividends and share repurchases
(57,836
)
(49,481
)
(157,739
)
(147,972
)
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
7,247,876
$
7,270,609
$
7,048,969
$
7,821,435
Annualized return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
10.7
%
3.3
%
10.0
%
3.6
%
Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
10.3
%
3.3
%
10.0
%
3.6
%
Adjusted Tangible Book Value and Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation
Reconciliation of book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding:
|$ in thousands, except per share amounts
|August 31, 2024
|Book value (GAAP)
$
10,045,945
|Stock options (1)
114,939
|Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(2,073,105
)
|Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$
8,087,779
|Common shares outstanding (GAAP)
205,495
|Preferred shares
27,563
|Restricted stock units ("RSUs")
14,298
|Stock options (1)
5,065
|Other
1,378
|Adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (2)
253,799
|Book value per common share outstanding
$
48.89
|Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding (non-GAAP)
$
31.87
(1)
Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of August 31, 2024 of 5.1 million multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $22.69 on August 31, 2024.
(2)
Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans until the performance period is complete. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the impact of convertible preferred shares if-converted to common shares.
