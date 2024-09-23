Louisville, OH, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to the track for the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s fourth race of the season with the Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) team in the ForeverLawn Toyota, which will be streamed live on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CW.

“I’m really excited to head to Bristol and race for SHR in the ForeverLawn Supra,” says Earnhardt. “It’s also cool to have the partnership with K9Grass and Cesar Millan; he does incredible work with dogs and is a great fit for the brand. This is a race I look forward to every year and know we can find great success this weekend. This dog is ready to hunt!”

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, which will sport a K9Grass-themed paint scheme styled after the Black and Green Grass Machine. K9Grass, the synthetic grass designed specifically for dogs, is one of ForeverLawn’s flagship brands, and provides durable, drainable, dog-friendly surfacing for homes and pet facilities alike.

“Sponsoring Jeffrey with Team SHR is a fun and exciting way to communicate our amazing K9Grass offerings,” says Ken Karmie, K9Grass Brand Leader. “It will be special to have Cesar represented on the hood of the car and as a guest at the race. We’re looking forward to dog lovers and Cesar fans joining us in cheering Jeffrey on as he chases a spot in victory lane!”

The car will also promote the recently announced partnership between K9Grass and Cesar Millan. With over twenty-five years of experience training and rehabilitating dogs, Cesar Millan is internationally recognized for his ability to foster healthy relationships between owners and their beloved pets. A mainstay on television for two decades, he currently hosts National Geographic’s Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog and is best known as the original host of the wildly popular series The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan.

“I am really excited to be part of this amazing event and this new partnership with K9Grass and can’t wait to watch our car at the NASCAR race,” says Millan. “Offering the best to our furry friends and dog lovers is always a priority for me, and I am looking forward to introducing K9Grass to dogs and humans everywhere.”