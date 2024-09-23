JETRO to Showcase 10 Japanese Startups at Disrupt 2024 Japan Pavilion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will once again be sponsoring the Japan Pavilion at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 in San Francisco, from October 28 th to 30 th. This year, JETRO has selected 10 rising Japanese tech startups from a variety of industries, including AI, XR, and FoodTech, to exhibit at the Japan Pavilion. The Japan Pavilion will be located at the Moscone West Expo Hall, Booth #PV3.
JETRO will also support the exhibiting startups by conducting boot camps and providing mentoring leading up to Disrupt, and holding a live pitch session during the conference. The pitch session will be held on October 28 th from 1:00 to 1:30PM at the Pitch Showcase Stage in the Expo Hall.
For up-to-date information on JETRO and the Japan Pavilion at Disrupt 2024, please visit: http://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/topics/disrupt-2024.html.
For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, visit their website: https://techcrunch.com/events/tc-disrupt-2024/
About JETRO:JETRO is the Japanese government agency responsible for promoting trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO provides support and assistance to American companies entering the Japanese market and to Japanese companies expanding overseas. JETRO was established in 1958 and has more than 70 offices around the world, including six offices in the USA. JETRO provides a wide range of services, including timely market intelligence, extensive business development support, and relevant business events, all designed to encourage business partnerships between American companies and Japan.
