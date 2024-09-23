Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

JETRO to Showcase 10 Japanese Startups at Disrupt 2024 Japan Pavilion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will once again be sponsoring the Japan Pavilion at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 in San Francisco, from October 28 th to 30 th. This year, JETRO has selected 10 rising Japanese tech startups from a variety of industries, including AI, XR, and FoodTech, to exhibit at the Japan Pavilion. The Japan Pavilion will be located at the Moscone West Expo Hall, Booth #PV3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925625715/en/

JETRO to sponsor Japan Pavilion again at Disrupt 2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

JETRO will also support the exhibiting startups by conducting boot camps and providing mentoring leading up to Disrupt, and holding a live pitch session during the conference. The pitch session will be held on October 28 th from 1:00 to 1:30PM at the Pitch Showcase Stage in the Expo Hall.

For up-to-date information on JETRO and the Japan Pavilion at Disrupt 2024, please visit: http://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/topics/disrupt-2024.html.

Exhibitor List:

  1. 3rdBrainhttps://3rdbrain.ai/home A human-centered AI technology company developing a series of advanced management decision-making software.
  2. BlancAIhttps://blancai.io A phone AI to help recruiters save time and money, while lowering turnover rates. BlancAI can conduct phone screenings and evaluate candidates’ suitability for a position.
  3. Final Aim, Inc.https://final-aim.com/ Final Aim offers "Final Design," a secure single source platform for essential data, from design files to legal contracts related to IP.
  4. inxR, Inc.https://inxr.co.jp/en/ X Software services that make back-office operations seamless during layoffs.
  5. Jitera Inc. https://jitera.com AI-generated PRD, ERD, API docs, and code, which helps clients save 70% on time and costs.
  6. MEMORY LAB, Inchttps://memorylab.jp/ Memory AI is a cutting-edge research platform that revolutionizes business strategy and innovation.
  7. Mirror Mii Inc. https://genies.chat/ Genies Orchestra: Transforming e-commerce with voice AI, delivering personalized shopping experiences and boosting conversions through natural conversations.
  8. Qlay Technologies, Inc.https://qlay.ai/ Engineer-hiring platform for startups. No agency fees and no margins.
  9. Tetra Tokyo, Inc.https://tetra-x.ai Addresses brands' challenges in new markets by delivering culturally nuanced messages through the collaboration of AI and local gig workers.
  10. World Matcha Co., Ltd.https://cuzenmatcha.com/ Cuzen Matcha is an innovative matcha system that produces freshly ground matcha from organic shade-grown leaves without hassle, giving drinkers a focused energy that lasts.

For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, visit their website: https://techcrunch.com/events/tc-disrupt-2024/

About JETRO:JETRO is the Japanese government agency responsible for promoting trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO provides support and assistance to American companies entering the Japanese market and to Japanese companies expanding overseas. JETRO was established in 1958 and has more than 70 offices around the world, including six offices in the USA. JETRO provides a wide range of services, including timely market intelligence, extensive business development support, and relevant business events, all designed to encourage business partnerships between American companies and Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925625715/en/

CONTACT: Will Ferguson

JETRO San Francisco

Startup@jetro.go.jp

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD TECH MARKETING ENTREPRENEUR COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING ELECTRONIC COMMERCE MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE DIGITAL MARKETING RESEARCH ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL SECURITY SCIENCE HUMAN RESOURCES AUDIO/VIDEO START-UP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ONLINE RETAIL CONSUMER

SOURCE: Japan External Trade Organization

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 06:21 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 06:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925625715/en

