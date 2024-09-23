RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

John Marshall Bank (the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Robbie Hancock as Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Lender who will work to develop commercial real estate relationships in Alexandria and throughout the rest of the Bank’s footprint in the DC Metro area. Mr. Hancock has over 13 years of banking experience, 10 of which are in the commercial real estate lending space. Throughout his career, Mr. Hancock has established his expertise in commercial real estate lending with a proven track record of providing strategic advice and tailored solutions to his builder, developer, and investor relationships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924357837/en/

Robbie Hancock - VP, Commercial Real Estate Lender - Alexandria (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Hancock most recently served as a Vice President, Commercial Lender for Founders Bank in Washington DC. His experience and knowledge of the commercial real estate market in the DC Metro Area will serve to further advance the Bank’s continually growing commercial real estate efforts while remaining committed to providing excellent customer service.

“Robbie’s lending history and proven record of dedication to his customers makes him a great fit for the JMB Commercial Lending team and we are very excited to bring him on,” stated Jason R. McDonough, EVP, Chief Lending Officer. “His wide-reaching knowledge of commercial real estate lending across the Bank’s markets further exemplifies the Bank’s ongoing efforts to attract and hire known market leaders.”

Mr. Hancock holds a Master’s in Real Estate Development from the Costello School of Business at George Mason University. He received his undergraduate studies from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business majoring in Marketing. As a dedicated community member, he participates in multiple community organizations including NAIOP (the Commercial Real Estate Development Association) as a Developing Leaders Member, the Property Management Association as Member, and Alexandria Chamber of Commerce as a Member and former Membership Ambassador Chairman.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.