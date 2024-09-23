SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile, the pioneer of a new breed of enterprise network solutions aimed at securing organizations from cyberattacks and automating daily operations, today announced that Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a leading Historically Black College and University (HBCU), has selected the Nile Access Service to replace its existing wired and wireless LAN solution across its entire campus. The institution selected Nile’s solution due to its unique performance guarantees for availability, coverage, and capacity, its AI-powered “as-a-Service” architecture that automates network lifecycle management, and its native campus zero trust security that prevents lateral movement attacks such as ransomware.
“Our number one goal in IT is to deliver a satisfying experience for our student body. That means handling their needs for high-performance connectivity, but also ensuring they’re secure as well,’” said John Norris, CIO, JCSU. “As we considered a refresh, I knew I needed a partner as much as a new solution. I have an amazing staff, but considering everything we had to deliver in implementing a new network, including security, performance, and reliability, whatever we selected had to augment my current resources, not create new demands. Nile nailed it on all fronts.”
Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, JCSU is a premier professional liberal arts HBCU with thousands of students and faculty that require reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity. Its existing hardware-centric managed wireless network had aged significantly, and its vendors were no longer providing support despite their unpredictably high licensing costs. A potential increase from 5% to 30% in those costs, often without notice, was cause for concern, along with making budgeting a challenge. Additionally, students and faculty were both very vocal about the network's poor performance. On top of these issues, the previous solution had no modern security component, something critical to the overall health and safety of the student body and the university network.
JSCU quickly turned to Nile to address all of these demands. Nile delivered high-performance, secure wired and wireless LAN connectivity across the entire campus, including student, faculty, and administrative buildings, as well as outdoor campus settings.
“The predictability, reliability, and security of the Nile Access Service make it ideal for higher education settings,” said Surbhi Kaul, Nile’s vice president, Customer Experience. “These organizations are often challenged by budget, availability of certain IT skills, and resource management issues, but still need to deliver a solid foundation of connectivity for students, faculty, and administration alike. At Nile, we’re proud to make that possible for historical campuses like JCSU.”
About the Nile Access Service
The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach for securing enterprise networks that combines built-in zero trust security for the campus, cloud native software delivery, AI, and automation with a high-performance wired and wireless LAN in an “as-a-Service” offering. The Nile Access Service was built from the ground up to prevent lateral movement cyber attacks while completely automating the network lifecycle management process. This complete service offering is a comprehensive package including hardware and software components, 24/7 support, and zero upfront capital expense, all of which are backed by the industry’s only performance guarantees for availability, coverage, and capacity.
To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service
About Nile
Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by building natively secure connectivity that modernizes IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities with superior connectivity that reduces the burden on critical IT resources. For more information, visit nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service.
