SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 7, 2024, Bumble announced its second-quarter results and adjusted guidance for the full year, significantly lowering its revenue growth expectations. The company now anticipates a year-over-year total revenue growth of 1% to 2% for 2024, a sharp decline from the previous forecast of 8% to 11% issued in May. Following this news, Bumble stock was trading down 40% during pre-market trading on August 8, 2024.