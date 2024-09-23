NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary, Red River Talc LLC (“Red River”), filed a voluntary prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy case today in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”) to fully and finally resolve all current and future claims related to ovarian cancer arising from cosmetic talc litigation against the Company and its affiliates in the United States.
Red River filed the bankruptcy case after it received the support of the overwhelming majority (approximately 83%) of current claimants for the proposed bankruptcy plan (the “Plan”).
“The overwhelming support for the Plan demonstrates the Company’s extensive, good-faith efforts to resolve this litigation for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erik Haas, Worldwide Vice President of Litigation, Johnson & Johnson. “This Plan is fair and equitable to all parties and, therefore, should be expeditiously confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court.”
After extensive negotiations with counsel for claimants who initially opposed the Plan, Red River agreed to increase its contribution to the settlement by $1.75 billion to approximately $8 billion.
The Plan is in the best interests of the ovarian claimants.
The Plan enables a full and final resolution of the Company’s ovarian talc litigation.
The Company reiterates that none of the talc-related claims against it have merit. The claims are premised on allegations that have been rejected by independent experts, as well as governmental and regulatory bodies, for decades. Additional information on the Company’s position and the science supporting the safety of talc is available at www.FactsAboutTalc.com.
Court filings and information about Red River’s Chapter 11 case are available on a separate website administered by its claims agent, Epiq, at https://dm.epiq11.com/RedRiverTalc.
