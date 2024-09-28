LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Gibson Dunn, along with its co-counsel Homburger AG, announced today that its client, two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, has filed an additional application in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to overturn a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (“CAS”) that stripped her of her bronze medal in the women’s gymnastics floor event following the 2024 Olympic Games.

This new filing is part of Chiles’s strategy that began with the filing of her September 16 appeal brief, in connection with her continued effort to overturn CAS’s one-sided revocation of her third-place score and bronze medal. Chiles’s latest brief urges the Swiss Federal Supreme Court to require CAS to reopen its proceedings to consider crucial video and audio evidence—which it did not previously consider—in order to fairly and accurately come to a decision on the timing of her scoring inquiry.

The evidence in question—footage from a documentary crew that was recording the women’s gymnastics floor finals—proves that CAS’s prior decision rested on a critical factual error that was compounded by the fact that CAS allowed Chiles less than a day to prepare for her hearing. CAS stripped Chiles’s bronze medal based on its conclusion that Chiles’s coach was four seconds late in making a verbal inquiry to correct Chiles’s score, but the new evidence clearly shows that the inquiry was made on time.

Maurice M. Suh, a Gibson Dunn partner and counsel for Chiles, said: “We believe that CAS must consider the complete audio and video record that shows that Jordan without doubt followed all the rules on the floor and in her inquiry. Failing to do so would be fundamentally unfair and unjust. Jordan is grateful for the outpouring of support she has received in her effort to get to the right result.”

Chiles is grateful for the unwavering support of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and her family, teammates, coaches, and gymnastics fans across the globe.

Note to editors:

Please see links to the briefs here: September 24 brief (German language) September 16 brief (German language)

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924993546/en/