Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Juniper Research Opens New APAC Office in Hong Kong

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Juniper Research is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Hong Kong to serve the APAC region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925754155/en/

Terrence Shan meets the senior team at Juniper Research (Photo: Business Wire)

Spearheading its efforts in this region will be industry veteran Terrence Shan, who joins Juniper Research as General Manager - APAC. Terrence brings a wealth of experience and connections in the region to Juniper Research, having previously worked with the likes of ABI Research, Analysys Mason, Global Data and Forrester.

The new APAC office has been established to grow Juniper Research's presence in this important global region, allowing it to better engage clients in key markets including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

Juniper Research Founder & CEO, Tony Crabtree, says, " I’d like to officially welcome Terrence to the Juniper Research team. He brings significant experience and knowledge to the team and will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our existing clients receive the very best in customer service through a single point of contact, whilst expanding our reach to new clients in the key APAC region.

The APAC region plays an increasingly important role in the global fintech, telecoms and technology space, and I believe this move will greatly enhance our offering to the market. "

Terrence Shan adds, " I’m thrilled to join the Juniper Research team and look forward to working with them to grow our brand in the increasingly important APAC market. There is a lot of alignment between the research and services that Juniper Research offers, and the needs of the APAC technology community, and I am excited to help make these connections and forge new mutually beneficial partnerships across the region. "

If you'd like to find out more about our research, data and consultancy offerings in the APAC region, contact Terrence Shan - email: terrence.shan@juniperresearch.com, phone: +852 6290 4907.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global fintech, telecommunications and technology sectors, and is retained by many of the world’s leading network operators, banks and technology platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925754155/en/

CONTACT: Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E:sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

KEYWORD: IRELAND UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKETING OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE VOIP NETWORKS OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE FINANCE CONSULTING

SOURCE: Juniper Research

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 06:00 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 06:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925754155/en

