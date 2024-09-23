ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark resort, hosted its third annual Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The festival, themed “Peace and Love,” featured dozens of food samples from the resort’s on-site restaurants and catering, local and national wine, beer and spirit vendors, live entertainment, a variety of live music, including the rhythm and soul of Ronnie Hall, disco ball dancers, and roller skaters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924415259/en/

A Kalahari associate is ready to serve guests handcrafted macaroni and cheese at the Third Annual Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival. The festival hosted nearly 2,000 guests and featured dozens of samples from the resort’s onsite dining options, ranging from handcrafted burgers and wood-fired pizza to blackened filet tips and hand-dipped chocolates. Kalahari Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival on September 22, 2024, in Round Rock, Texas. (Kathie Tam/AP Content Services for Kalahari Resorts & Conventions)

“Guests who attended our second annual Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival last year all were describing the experience as ‘unbelievable’ and something ‘not to be missed.’ They were shocked at the variety of options to enjoy, the entertainment and the size of the festival. So, for this year’s event, we wanted to go above and beyond expectations,” said Brandon Wise, Assistant General Manager, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Round Rock. “The 2024 Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival was more extraordinary than ever before. With over 80 beverage partners, 33 food sampling stations, and 28 entertainers bringing this year’s celebration to life, our over 2,000 guests enjoyed an afternoon of endless discovery.”

Festival guests participated in chef demonstrations from several of Kalahari Resort’s on-site chefs, a wine sampling demonstration from Caymus winery, and a mixology course.

“For those that were unable to make this year’s event, don’t worry!” Wise added. “Follow Kalahari Resorts on social media to keep up with all our upcoming events — including our upcoming Full-Day Spa Wellness Retreat and also our Oktoberfest at Amatuli celebrations at our Round Rock resort!”

Todd and Shari Nelson, owners and founders of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, began their business ventures with a pizza restaurant in Wisconsin Dells. It's the root of their passion for culinary excellence and the Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival.

The Round Rock’s resort festival marks the last of the Food & (Not Just) Wine Festivals Kalahari will host at its resorts nationwide in 2024. The festival will return to Round Rock (where the Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival originated) for the fourth year on May 4, 2025. The event will also return to the Poconos location for the second annual event on April 13, 2025.

About Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, and opening soon in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, delivers a beyond expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. Kalahari Resorts features well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.