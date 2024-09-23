FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

A new survey from global educational services provider Kaplan of more than 200 college admissions officers finds that 75 percent believe college and university rankings have “lost some of their prestige over the last couple of years.”* This represents a significant increase from the 56 percent who held this view in Kaplan’s 2023 survey. These results come on the heels of U.S. News & World Report releasing its highly anticipated 2025 rankings today, September 24. It also comes at a time when some of the country’s most selective colleges and universities, including Columbia, which cited the rankings’ “outsized influence” in the admissions process, have stopped participating, or are threatening to no longer participate.

The survey also found that 13 percent of schools that currently participate in the rankings are considering dropping out or will definitely drop out, about the same as last year.

Admissions officers who participated in Kaplan’s survey shared the following opinions:

“Rankings are imperfect and the public puts far too much weight behind them without understanding or investigating methodology. Schools are in a game of who will flinch first on withdrawing, so the navel-gazing continues.”

“I believe some schools cater to the rankings and give inaccurate information to look good. I don't think it should be a main factor in students finding the best fit.”

“No one made U.S. News & World Report the authority on any of this. They shouldn't be allowed to galavant these rankings like they're the biblical word.”

“I don't mind them, but U.S. News should make it clear that schools not ranked in the top 50 are not bad schools, and every student has a school that is right for them, even if it is ranked lower.”

“Throughout the years, admissions officers have quipped that they don't get much sleep the night before the U.S. News rankings come out because of the pressure they feel from other top leaders at their institutions. For many top ranked schools, their placement on the list is a key recruitment and fundraising tool, making some administrators’ jobs easier or more challenging, depending where they net out,” said Jason Bedford, senior vice president, Kaplan. “At Kaplan, we believe that while the rankings do take into account important statistics like graduation rates and first-year retention rates, which could be helpful to applicants, the risk for prospective students is placing too much emphasis on it in determining where they ultimately enroll. Price and financial aid packages are additional key considerations and can be the lead drivers in a decision. We advise students and their parents to visit the schools they’re interested in and connect with current students, alumni, and faculty to discuss their experiences. Through this discovery process, students and families may uncover other personal factors that may supersede the rankings and be surprised by what schools are the best matches.”

Contact russell.schaffer@kaplan.com to speak with a college admissions expert at Kaplan.

*Admissions officers from 239 of the nation’s top national, regional and liberal arts colleges and universities – as compiled by U.S. News & World Report – were polled by e-mail between July and September 2024.

About Kaplan