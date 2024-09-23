Kaspi.kz Responds to Investor Questions

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants. We are proud of the business we have built, which we are continuing to grow by serving consumers and businesses across Kazakhstan.

Here are some important facts we think you should know about our business and our robust efforts to ensure local and international regulatory compliance.

We generate 99.6% of our revenue from Kazakhstan

As disclosed in our US IPO prospectus and in our 20F, 99.6% of our 2023 revenue was generated in Kazakhstan. The rest of our revenue was generated from our operations in Azerbaijan and Ukraine. The below table from our recent 20F details our revenue by geographic market:

For the year ended December 31 2022 2023 2023 (in ₸ million) (in $ million) Kazakhstan 1,264,040 1,905,093 4,191 Azerbaijan 2,726 3,742 8 Ukraine 3,826 4,655 10 Total revenue 1,270,592 1,913,490 4,210

We have comprehensive policies and procedures designed to avoid working with any consumers or companies that appear on international sanctions lists

Our subsidiary Kaspi Bank is one of the largest and systematically important financial institutions in Kazakhstan and it operates under the strict supervision and regulations set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets and the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kaspi.kz consumers and merchants must complete our “know your customer” (KYC) process. When opening an account, we biometrically identify a consumer. Consumers must provide their full name, date of birth, address, passport, Kazakh tax ID and Kazakh mobile phone number.

Foreign citizens can open accounts with us only after going through the same KYC processes mentioned above, which include having a Kazakh Tax ID and Kazakh mobile phone number among other requirements.

Our policy is to not admit any customer or work with any counterparty that appears on international sanction lists. Checks are performed regardless of residency.

Our policy is not to work with sanctioned banks

We have international correspondent bank accounts with leading financial institutions, including The Bank of New York Mellon (USA), Citi Bank (USA), Societe Generale (France), Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (Germany), Commerzbank AG (Germany) Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria) and Raiffeisen Bank (Russia).

Raiffeisen Bank Russia is a fully owned subsidiary of Raiffeisen International, one of Austria’s largest banks. The bank is under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank and is not subject to any sanctions, either at the group level or at the Russian subsidiary level.

We believe we are in compliance with applicable laws and are not aware of any anti-money laundering investigations against Kaspi.kz

Kaspi Bank is a fully licensed bank and is highly regulated under Kazakhstan’s Anti-Money Laundering Law by various agencies, including the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets.

Under Kazakhstan’s Anti-Money Laundering Law, we must immediately report suspicious transactions to the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which has the authority to order suspension of suspicious transactions before such transaction has been processed.

Only 2.8% of our customer account balances come from non-residents of Kazakhstan1

As of 2Q2024 only 2.8%1 of our total customer accounts were held by non-residents.

Only 4.5%1 of our total customer accounts growth has come from non-residents between the start of 2022 and end of the first half 2024.

Non-residents are all foreign nationals without a Kazakh permanent residence permit.

Only 0.3% of our Marketplace GMV comes from purchases by non-residents

Merchants connected to our marketplace must have a legally registered business entity in Kazakhstan. Our ability to identify consumers and merchants distinguishes us from most major marketplace businesses around the world. Both a consumer and a merchant have bank accounts with us. When a marketplace transaction happens the flow of money is from a consumer’s bank account with us to a merchant’s bank account with us.

During the first half of 2024, only 0.3% of our Marketplace Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) came from purchases by non-residents. We deliver orders only within Kazakhstan.

In 2023, our classifieds business in Azerbaijan generated KZT3,742 million in revenue. We acquired the business for around KZT11,988 million

Our acquisition of leading classified platforms in Azerbaijan was made in 2019, 5 years ago. The transaction price of KZT11,988 million was disclosed in our audited financial statements and other disclosures.