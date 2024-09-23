Kaspi.kz Statement on Misleading short-seller research

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company is issuing the following statement following the research report published by Culper Research today:

In our view, the report is misleading, inaccurate and misrepresents our business.

Being the first company from Kazakhstan to successfully list on Nasdaq has obviously raised our profile amongst short sellers.

For those investors who have known us over the years, our reputation speaks for itself.

