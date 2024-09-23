Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

Kaspi.kz to Announce 3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Financial Results on 21st October

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz (KSPI US) will report its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, 21st October, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8.00am EST (1pm GMT, 5.00pm Astana time) to review and discuss the company's results for the period.

JSC Kaspi.kz, Associated Press

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz (KSPI US) will report its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, 21st October, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8.00am EST (1pm GMT, 5.00pm Astana time) to review and discuss the company's results for the period.

3rd Quarter & 9 months 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Monday, 21st October, 2024

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=ac66cfee&confId=71533

You will receive your access details via email.

About Kaspi.kz

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.

The Kaspi.kz Super App is Kazakhstan’s most popular mobile app, with 14 million MAU in 2023, 9.1 million of whom access our services daily. The Kaspi Pay Super App is the digital partner of choice for businesses and entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan, with 581K merchant partners in 2023.

Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact, using our proprietary payments network.

The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.

Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its Masters students.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on NASDAQ since 2024.

For further information david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy