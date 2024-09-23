AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

KAY Jewelers and Monique Lhuillier are pleased to unveil the retailer’s first collection of colored lab-created diamond engagement rings. Famed for her bridal creations, Monique Lhuillier, in partnership with America's top diamond retailer, crafted a breathtaking range of rings to expand the Monique Lhuillier Bliss collection, showcasing lab-created diamond engagement rings in shades of light pink, soft blue, and pale yellow.

“I love working with colors, prints and patterns and have been able to infuse these details into my wedding gowns, so I’m thrilled to launch a collection with KAY Jewelers that brings this inspiration to the Monique Lhuillier Bliss engagement ring collection,” said Monique Lhuillier. “Working with florals and anything colorful is joyous to me and to bring that inspiration to these new engagement rings will make romantic engagements even more special.”

The collection of 12 engagement rings features independently certified pink, blue, and yellow lab-created diamonds set in 18K gold, ranging in carat weight from 1 ½ to 2 ⅝ ct. t.w.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Monique Lhuillier to bring the first colored lab-created diamond collection to KAY, as part of the Monique Lhuillier Bliss Collection,” says Bill Brace, President of KAY Jewelers. “Monique’s unique vision and commitment to elegance are perfectly captured in these stunning, colorful lab- created diamonds. This collection represents a bold step forward, blending classic sophistication with modern innovation, and aligns perfectly with our goal of offering modern couples a range of truly exceptional, unique and personalized choices for their special moments.”

The Monique Lhuillier Bliss collection is available online at KAY.com and at select KAY stores. Colored lab-created diamond styles range in price from $4,099.99 to $7,299.99. For more information on KAY Jewelers, please visit KAY.com.

ABOUT KAY ® JEWELERS For over 100 years, KAY ® has been America’s local jeweler, and helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information, visit www.Kay.com.

ABOUT MONIQUE LHUILLIER Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is considered one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier continues to design ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world. For additional information visit www.moniquelhuillier.com.