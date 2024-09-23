LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2024 list of World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919737181/en/

KB Home has been named to Newsweek’s 2024 list of World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “This acknowledgement highlights our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and our commitment to fostering a culture of trust, integrity and collaboration. It also reflects the strong relationships that we have built with our homebuyers and the passion of our entire team for turning the dream of homeownership into reality for thousands of families.”

In its second year, Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies list recognizes 1,000 companies across 23 industries and 20 countries, covering everything from financial services and media to dining and consumer goods. The ranking is based on an independent survey of more than 70,000 participants and 230,000 evaluations from customers, investors and employees in terms of three touchpoints of trust: Customer Trust, Investor Trust and Employee Trust.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.