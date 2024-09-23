Keysight Advances Capabilities of Vector Network Analyzer Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has expanded its PNA-X Vector Network Analyzer portfolio with the new NA520xA PNA-X, a highly configurable vector network analyzer (VNA) featuring four radio frequency (RF) signal sources, two internal combiners, and two low-noise receivers in a single instrument that accelerates component characterization.

Keysight’s new-generation network analyzer, NA520xA PNA-X, simplifies complex characterization test setups with a highly configurable architecture offering four independent RF sources with pulse modulators, two low-noise receivers and two internal combiners. (Photo: Business Wire)

When validating the design of a new device, RF development engineers must ensure the design meets the waveform and spectral characteristics outlined in the associated standard or specification. To do this, engineers must characterize the behavior of complex active components to ensure the system will perform as expected when it is deployed. However, this characterization process requires complex test setups that increase test cycle time and the potential to introduce errors into the development workflow.

The new Keysight PNA-X Vector Network Analyzer meets this challenge by simplifying complex characterization test setups with a highly configurable architecture offering four independent RF sources with pulse modulators and source filters.

Key benefits of the NA520xA PNA-X include:

Enhanced Hardware Integration – Four independent integrated, high-speed, ultra-low phase noise RF signal sources eliminate the need for external sources.

Expanded Measurement Versatility – Two low-noise receivers and signal combiners enable noise figure and intermodulation distortion measurements in two directions — without external switches.

Advanced Receiver Architecture – Eight wideband, high dynamic range, pre-selected receivers enable faster S-parameter and spectrum analysis measurements, and high-resolution pulsed RF measurements.

Flexible Design Verification Setup – Precision network analysis on a wide variety of complex active devices leveraging direct receiver access and accessible front-panel loops.

Bryan Hosein, Vice President of Engineering of Focus Microwaves Group, said: "The new PNA-X is yet another game changing advance from Keysight. Its four independent, phase-coherent sources are key to both our harmonic hybrid-active, and D-band hybrid vector load pull systems."

Joe Rickert, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s High-Frequency Measurements Center of Excellence, said: “The newest addition to the PNA-X Vector Network Analyzer portfolio is a testament to Keysight’s commitment to providing engineers with the tools they need to tackle increasingly complex RF design challenges. By integrating essential capabilities into a single, powerful instrument, we’ve significantly streamlined the design and testing process helping engineers get high-accuracy insights faster and accelerate time-to-market for our customers.”

