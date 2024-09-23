KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Pilot, home of the best coffee on the interstate, has announced the launch of its fall coffee lineup and is celebrating National Coffee Day by treating drivers to a free cup of coffee to make everyone’s fall travels a little sweeter. Guests are invited to indulge in three limited time flavors: Bourbon Pecan hot coffee, Cinnamon Roll cold brew and Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice cappuccino.

Whether guests prefer their coffee hot or iced, Pilot’s new limited-time flavors are designed to be the perfect travel companion. (Photo: Business Wire)

"When dreaming up our fall coffee lineup, we set out to craft the ultimate cup of cozy comfort for every driver on the road," said Sean Marrero, vice president of food and beverage. “Whether you're embarking on a scenic road trip, gearing up for a football game or just navigating the morning rush, our new brews are here to add a little more joy to every mile."

Celebrate National Coffee Day with Pilot

To toast National Coffee Day, Pilot is offering a special one-day-only deal through the myRewards Plus app*. On September 29th, guests can redeem a free any size hot or iced coffee at participating travel centers, making it the perfect opportunity to try a new fall flavor or enjoy a classic favorite.

Sip into Autumn Bliss

Whether guests prefer their coffee hot or iced, Pilot’s limited-time flavors are designed to be the perfect travel companion. New offerings include:

Bourbon Pecan hot coffee – Back by popular demand, this rich and nutty blend is enhanced with just a hint of sweetness, making it a perfect match for brisk autumn mornings.

Cinnamon Roll cold brew – This cold brew captures the essence of a classic cinnamon roll, delivering a smooth, flavorful pick-me-up ideal for conquering that midday lull.

Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice cappuccino – Combining the beloved taste of a Cinnabon with the warm spices of pumpkin, this cappuccino is a delicious treat perfect for cozy fall weather.

Guests can discover their new favorite coffee, plus make each cup uniquely their own with a host of additional creamers and flavors. Travelers can find these seasonal beverages and an array of freshly prepared foods and breakfast items at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the United States. To find nearby locations and save with more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app *.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. While supplies last. Other terms and conditions may apply. Void where prohibited by law.