--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

DvSum requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20240922380849 issued September 23, 2024 “DvSum Selected by FDA as Data Intelligence Platform to Bring Life-Saving Drugs to Market with Greater Speed and Efficiency” be killed.

The release was issued in error by DvSum.

A replacement release will be issued at a later date.

CONTACT: Media Relations:

Natalie Freeman

Natalie.Freeman@DvSum.com