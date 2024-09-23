IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce that Kimberly Taylor, Esq., has been appointed to the role of CEO and president, effective October 1. Ms. Taylor takes over for Chris Poole, who steps down from the position after leading the organization for almost two decades. Mr. Poole will transition to the role of CEO emeritus and continue to work closely with the JAMS leadership team on key initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923958827/en/

Kimberly Taylor, Esq., Assumes Role as JAMS CEO and President (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Taylor recently served as president, has been a significant contributor to JAMS’ growth for over 20 years and is positioned to continue to oversee the organization’s expansion in the United States and abroad. In her new role, she will leverage her years of experience leading JAMS’ overall operations, with oversight of business functions, marketing and practice development, Resolution Center operations and human resources. Ms. Taylor will also continue to play a leading role in developing and implementing policies and strategies that guide the organization into its next phase of growth and enhanced client service.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside and learning from Chris for many years and am incredibly honored to follow in his footsteps. JAMS is an organization that is rooted in delivering industry-leading ADR services and supporting legal communities across the United States and beyond. And I am proud to continue that work and excited for what the future holds as JAMS and the legal industry continue to evolve,” said Ms. Taylor, JAMS CEO and president.

In addition to Ms. Taylor’s appointment to CEO and president, Nate Brooks, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will expand his role to assume the responsibility of chief operations officer. Mr. Brooks oversees the JAMS finance department, leads the IT department and works closely with the organization’s senior management team on long-term financial planning and growth strategy. In his expanded role, he will oversee practice development and work closely with the operations team on business development and strategic planning for JAMS neutrals, as well as focus on expanding JAMS’ presence in key markets to support client needs.

“Kim and Nate are exceptionally equipped to lead JAMS as the organization continues to evolve to meet the needs of our clients. In my time serving at the helm of JAMS, I’ve seen the legal industry undergo tremendous change. Advancements in technology and changing market conditions, among other factors, have had a profound impact on the legal system and the demand for alternative dispute resolution,” said Chris Poole, former JAMS CEO. “I am confident that Kim and Nate—with their combined decades of experience—possess the thoughtfulness, strategic insight and commitment that have not only earned them the respect of their JAMS peers, panelists and legal community, but will also help set the trajectory for JAMS’ continued success.”

Since joining JAMS in 1999, Ms. Taylor has held a variety of leadership positions. She previously served as chief legal and operating officer, where she oversaw the company’s day-to-day operating activities both domestically and internationally, as well as worked with the general counsel to manage the overall risk of the company, advising the board with respect to transactions and negotiations. She is a frequent writer, lecturer and speaker, and has developed ADR programs for business and government agencies.

Ms. Taylor earned her J.D. from Ventura College of Law, where she later served as an adjunct professor. She is a member of the California State Bar.

About JAMS – Local Solutions. Global Reach.

Founded in 1979, JAMS is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution services worldwide. With a roster of over 450 neutrals and 29 locations, JAMS successfully resolves and manages tens of thousands of business and legal disputes by providing efficient, cost-effective and impartial ways to overcome barriers at any stage of conflict. JAMS offers customized in-person, virtual and hybrid resolution services locally and globally through a combination of industry-specific experience, first-class client service, the latest technology and highly trained mediators and arbitrators.

Building on this foundation, JAMS Pathways focuses on early conflict resolution, facilitation and training. Learn more about JAMS Pathways at jamspathways.com.