BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Kintsugi is proud to accept Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the category of vocal biomarker for the mental health industry.

Kintsugi is developing voice biomarker AI technology to detect signs of depression and anxiety from short clips of speech in real-time, with the aim of improving patient outcomes across the healthcare sector. Kintsugi’s API platform is currently being deployed within the workflows of prominent healthcare organizations, both virtually and in-person, helping connect those in need to the appropriate care.

The Frost & Sullivan award recognizes companies that apply their technology in new ways to improve existing products and services and elevate customer experience. This is Kintsugi’s second Frost & Sullivan award, having received the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award: North American Vocal Biomarkers for Mental Health Industry - Excellence in Best Practice.

Current healthcare standards are not up to par: General Practitioners only identify depression 47% of the time, and the economic cost of undiagnosed depression is estimated to be $200B. As Frost & Sullivan highlights in its analysis, Kintsugi’s method sets it apart as a modern alternative to the existing set of tools used by healthcare practitioners, which are usually in-person PHQ-9 and GAD-7 questionnaires.

Kintsugi can detect signs of depression and anxiety in patients in under 30 seconds of free-form speech. It analyzes vocal patterns, not the words spoken, making it effective across all languages and removing the need for individuals to articulate their mental health struggles. This also helps reduce the socioeconomic bias inherent in NLP-based tools that may require a specific vocabulary or vernacular.

Kintsugi is furthermore collaborating with several biopharmaceutical organizations to introduce its technology in a variety of pre and post-market applications.

Kintsugi was named 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Governance and Responsible AI; a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 Technology Pioneer - a list of 100 startups shaping a better future through tech; and one of Forbes’ 2022 AI 50 in North America.

“We’re honored to have been selected by Frost & Sullivan for our ability to harness cutting-edge technology to guide patients to better outcomes, potentially changing lives by breaking down long-standing barriers to mental healthcare,” says Grace Chang, founder and CEO of Kintsugi.

About Kintsugi

Kintsugi is the leading voice biomarker software that detects signs of depression and anxiety from short clips of free-form speech, closing mental health care gaps across risk-bearing health systems saving time and lives. Based in Berkeley, California, Kintsugi is on a mission to provide equitable access to mental healthcare for all.