Kiss the Ground Launches Partnerships Program

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading voice in the Regenerative Agriculture Movement, is excited to announce its Partnerships Program, designed to engage industry-leading brands seeking to make an impact.

Since 2013, Kiss the Ground has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through Storytelling, Education, and now, Partnerships. This new program plays a vital role in inspiring companies and consumers to recognize the benefits of regenerative agriculture for planetary and human wellness.

“It’s incredibly rewarding partnering with companies spanning various industries, who are all aligned as it pertains to doing their part, in promoting regeneration,” says Evan Harrison, Kiss the Ground CEO. “The creativity and energy levels are palpable as they dive in deeper with us, and in turn, the messages reach new audiences in an authentic and impactful way.”

Businesses have a significant opportunity to influence the Regenerative Movement. With growing interest from employees, boards, and shareholders in regenerative agriculture, Kiss the Ground guides earnest companies to engage in the conversation responsibly. Their multi-year partnership offerings include facilitated team education, film screenings, On Demand courses, and storytelling.

Among their existing partners is Plunge, a world-class cold plunge therapy business. Their co-founder, Ryan Duey, shares, “We decided to work with Kiss the Ground because we are inspired by their commitment to solution-based action. We appreciate how the organization is transparent about how our dollars are contributing towards positive change, and we feel very aligned with their leadership.”

Leading natural meat brand, Applegate, also works with Kiss the Ground to make a regenerative impact. “On the one hand, regenerative agriculture makes so much intuitive sense: We take care of the land and it will take care of us. But how exactly healthy soil makes such a big difference can be hard to explain, especially to consumers who are so far removed from food and farming. The team at Kiss the Ground inspires us with their passionate and creative storytelling about this essential movement,” says Carolyn Gahn, Senior Director, Mission & Advocacy.

Fashion and lifestyle brand, Anthropologie, works with Kiss the Ground on internal education and storytelling. “We are incredibly inspired by the work our friends at Kiss the Ground have been doing and are in awe of their ability to inspire millions of people across the country to participate in the regenerative movement,” says Elizabeth Preis, Anthropologie, Chief Marketing Officer.