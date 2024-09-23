Knightscope Deploys Security Robots in Pennsylvania and Georgia

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two new deployments of its 5th Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) at a hotel in Georgia and a multi-family housing complex in Pennsylvania.

Athens, GA

The hospitality market is growing for Knightscope as hotels, resorts and convention centers begin to realize the many benefits that ASRs bring to the industry. Guest experience and safety is an indicator of quality service, and the deployment of Knightscope’s all-new K5 at this luxury Athens hotel adds a futuristic, branded and engaging element to that experience while keeping guests, employees and visitors safe.

Pittsburgh, PA

Multi-family living has proven to be an excellent fit for Knightscope’s K5, providing real estate investors with an Artificial Intelligence-equipped, next generation neighborhood watch program. This Pittsburgh property, owned by an investment company with dozens of other properties in 14 states, previously deployed two K1 ASRs and now has a K5 ASR to help dynamically oversee the safety of the construction for a new development as well as the finished complex upon completion.

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

