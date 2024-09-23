KnowBe4 Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

TAMPA BAY, FL, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program and simultaneously launched its KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training (KSAT), PhishER Plus, Compliance Plus, and SecurityCoach in AWS Marketplace. Customers can now procure KnowBe4 products through AWS Marketplace using their AWS committed spend. In addition to streamlined procurement, it simplifies product onboarding shortening implementation time, which is much needed as organizations race to meet compliance requirements and implement cybersecurity best practices.

According to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, phishing was the most used threat action variety, representing 22% of data breaches and was the second most seen threat action in all incidents. Phishing and other social engineering tactics can bypass security technologies by targeting humans directly. Employees across many organizations are likely still failing to recognize phishing emails, allowing attackers to successfully execute their attacks.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program maintains rigorous standards, and KnowBe4 underwent a comprehensive evaluation, including architectural and security reviews, to gain acceptance. This process ensures the quality and design of our offerings meet AWS's high standards. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes KnowBe4 customers have achieved across industry verticals.

A joint KnowBe4 and AWS customer, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, developed a robust security awareness culture with KnowBe4’s KSAT: “KnowBe4 had a number of innovations. We could have [training in] shorter vignettes, they could provide phishing tests to our employees, and [could] make them realistic not only to help our employees through the business line but for their personal lives as well,” said John Shorrock, training and development manager, Martha’s Vineyard Bank.

“With our strong collaboration with AWS, our customers now have greater flexibility and speed in how they can procure and implement KnowBe4 products," said Prashant Pai, EVP of global business development, KnowBe4. "This allows us to collaborate closely with AWS field sellers globally while providing customers with simplified access to KnowBe4, enabling them to achieve a robust security culture and reduce human risk.”