GRENOBLE, France and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis, SAS (“Koelis” or the “Company”, www.koelis.com), a global leader and innovator in prostate care, announced today the partnership and successful initial experience using the DeepHealth Prostate software to streamline the prostate MRI reading process and seamless fusion of MRI with Koelis Trinity 3D Ultrasound Platform for prostate fusion biopsy and treatment.

The Koelis Trinity® system enables urologists to perform 3D targeted “fusion biopsy” in prostate cancer. Trinity integrates 3D ultrasound imaging with proprietary MRI-US fusion image guidance that features the Company’s unique prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®). The compact Koelis Trinity® system does not require interfaces with either external ultrasound equipment or external sensors. The versatility of the Trinity platform is enabling Koelis to lead the ongoing paradigm shift in prostate cancer care to more accurate biopsy diagnoses and more choices for less invasive treatments.

Urologists and radiologists will be able to collaborate to enhance workflow efficiencies along the prostate cancer clinical pathway. The aim is to provide access to PACS/cloud connectivity and automated prostate MRI segmentation to be readily imported into the KOELIS Trinity® platform. The Koelis Trinity® system will utilize that imaging data to create a 3D patient-specific prostate map for guidance of both diagnostic and treatment procedures.

DeepHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered radiology informatics for real-world clinical settings with a focus on large-scale cancer screening programs. The partnership will enable healthcare providers to utilize DeepHealth’s clinical imaging workspace for prostate MRI interpretation, to process images that can then be seamlessly transferred to the KOELIS Trinity® platform for 3D MRI/US fusion procedures.

Dr. John Melnick, Medical Director at Lenox Hill Radiology, NYC, commented: “We have been offering Koelis fusion biopsy at Lenox Hill Radiology since 2020. As the director of prostate imaging, I have been reading and preparing all MRI prior to fusion biopsy. Since Koelis became compatible with DeepHealth Prostate, my job has been tremendously more efficient, not only from the perfect PACS integration of the DeepHealth software, but also from the immediate AI-powered contouring feature it offers.”

Dr. Mitchell Fraiman, Director of Urology at Good Samaritan Hospital/WMC Health, commented: “As the lead urologist performing the Koelis fusion biopsy at Lenox Hill Radiology, I need timely and accurate MRI contours as a trustworthy input to my MRI-ultrasound fusion. As the Koelis Trinity platform interacts with Dr Melnick’s new AI software, the efficiency gained eventually benefits our patients.”