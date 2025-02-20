Kohberger defense may file to strike death penalty based on autism

The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022 might ask a judge to take the death penalty off the table because of autism, court records show.

A “Motion to Strike the Death Penalty Re: Autism Spectrum Disorder” was filed Monday by Bryan Kohberger’s defense team.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder; he faces the death penalty if convicted by a jury.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism Spectrum Disorder is a “developmental disability caused by differences in the brain,” and can consist of behavior and communication that are different than in most people.