Healthcare technology company Komodo Health today introduces two new products within its MapLab platform, making it easier than ever before to tap into the industry’s most robust database of de-identified patient-level insights. With the launch of MapAI™ and MapExplorer™, Komodo deepens its commitment to improving the insights workflow, applying AI-enabled tools to rapidly produce targeted, trustworthy and contextualized insights and analyses. Both offerings are available in MapLab, the industry's only unified suite of applications designed to accelerate and democratize insight generation for healthcare and Life Sciences organizations.

MapAI, Komodo Health’s New Generative AI Solution for Real-Time Insights (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automating Insights Workflows With Generative AI As Komodo’s new AI analytics assistant, MapAI is a first-of-its-kind offering designed to optimize multi-user collaboration for healthcare and Life Sciences analyses. MapAI enhances the MapLab user experience using natural language processing-based generative AI (GenAI) to initiate an analysis of Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ — the most comprehensive source of real-world data for helping companies understand disease incidence, patient care, payer and provider trends, and prescribing patterns. The offering supports faster decision-making by enabling users at any skill level or experience with healthcare data to use conversational language to get clear answers to complex analytic questions in minutes, versus hours or days.

Built using the most recent open-source large language model frameworks, MapAI provides clear and understandable insights from the Healthcare Map while maintaining the highest data integrity and privacy standards. This GenAI experience enables users to more quickly explore, test, and iterate hypotheses before initiating deeper analyses — fostering collaboration within teams, across functions, and between technical and nontechnical users to drive faster data-driven decisions from a unified intelligence platform. Insights from MapAI can be easily transferred into MapView ™, Komodo’s no-code application on the MapLab platform, featuring pre-built analytic modules for market and disease landscaping, patient and HCP segmentation, brand performance monitoring, and more — allowing users to generate insightful reports in minutes.

Rapid Insights Across All Disease Areas MapExplorer is the newest addition to the MapLab platform, designed to empower users with rapid, high-level insights across patient populations, healthcare providers, and payers — all within a simple, no-code environment. MapExplorer is a powerful solution for companies that are new to the Healthcare Map but want to access its industry-leading breadth and depth; equipping teams with point-and-click functionality and conversational AI features to easily explore the full breadth of Komodo’s real-world insights across any therapeutic area. Built to support Life Sciences organizations of all sizes and needs, MapExplorer democratizes access to Komodo’s robust, real-time insights, to quickly explore diverse and complex patient populations, disease trends, and treatment pathways before investing in further analyses.

"With MapAI and MapExplorer, we are redefining what’s possible in healthcare analytics by drastically simplifying the path from data exploration to decision-making for healthcare and Life Sciences teams," said Laurent Bride, Chief Technology Officer, Komodo Health. “These new GenAI-powered enhancements to our MapLab platform enable users to ask questions in plain language and instantly generate high-impact insights, breaking down barriers to data-driven intelligence and empowering companies to act faster, think bigger, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients.”

Komodo’s suite of products, including MapLab, is currently being used by over 200 Life Sciences and healthcare organizations, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novo Nordisk, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Regeneron, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and many others. To learn more about how MapAI and MapExplorer help companies to measure strategic impact and close gaps in patient care — register for Komodo’s October 10 webinar.