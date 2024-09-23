LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is pleased to announce that Margot Taylor has been promoted to Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development – Americas, and joins the KONE Americas Leadership Team.

In her role Taylor will be focused on driving the next phase of our KONE strategy in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which includes overseeing portfolio execution, mergers and acquisitions, business transformation, and continuous improvement. This approach will foster positive and successful changes while enhancing our organizational efficiency.

Taylor brings nearly 15 years of experience working at KONE in various roles spanning sales, project management, and learning and development, with increasing leadership and responsibility. She has most recently held the position of Strategy & Transformation Director for KONE Americas, where she was instrumental in aligning our current business strategy across all teams in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“We are excited to welcome Margot to her new role and look forward to seeing her successful leadership continue to grow at KONE,” said Ken Schmid, Executive Vice President, KONE Americas. Taylor is based in Park City, UT and reports directly to Ken Schmid, with a dotted line to Kaori Uehigashi, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Transformation.

