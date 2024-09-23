Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

KONE Announces Margot Taylor as Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development - Americas

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is pleased to announce that Margot Taylor has been promoted to Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development – Americas, and joins the KONE Americas Leadership Team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924232356/en/

Photo of Margot Taylor (Photo: Business Wire)

In her role Taylor will be focused on driving the next phase of our KONE strategy in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which includes overseeing portfolio execution, mergers and acquisitions, business transformation, and continuous improvement. This approach will foster positive and successful changes while enhancing our organizational efficiency.

Taylor brings nearly 15 years of experience working at KONE in various roles spanning sales, project management, and learning and development, with increasing leadership and responsibility. She has most recently held the position of Strategy & Transformation Director for KONE Americas, where she was instrumental in aligning our current business strategy across all teams in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“We are excited to welcome Margot to her new role and look forward to seeing her successful leadership continue to grow at KONE,” said Ken Schmid, Executive Vice President, KONE Americas. Taylor is based in Park City, UT and reports directly to Ken Schmid, with a dotted line to Kaori Uehigashi, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Transformation.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924232356/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact:

Audra Baggett

Audra.Baggett@kone.com

469-380-0220

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES MEXICO CANADA CENTRAL AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENGINEERING URBAN PLANNING REIT INTERIOR DESIGN MANUFACTURING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KONE

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 10:30 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 10:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924232356/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy