Kraken, the only proven, end-to-end, cloud, data and AI platform for utility digitalization and transformation, has signed a five-year deal with Champion Energy Services, LLC (Champion), a retail subsidiary of Calpine Corporation and one of the nation’s leading retail electricity service providers.

Champion will license Kraken’s demand flexibility solution and customer service platform, and onboard its residential customers in Texas to Kraken’s award-winning energy management system, beginning in 2025.

These changes will not interrupt the great customer care that Champion’s residential customers currently receive and will not result in any new fees for Champion’s residential customers.

Amir Orad, CEO of Kraken, said: “We’re proud to be continuing our momentum in North America and working with a great partner in Champion. Together, our companies are delivering positive, lasting change for customers across Texas. We are showing how intelligent grid solutions significantly improve the way customers consume and manage their energy — without ever compromising ease of use.”

This announcement follows a number of partnerships that Kraken has established in 2024 to meet the future energy needs of customers and address emerging grid constraints from new renewable generation and low-carbon technologies. Most recently, Kraken announced a multi-year deal with Saint John Energy, its first integrated North American utility licensee, in May, as well as a pilot agreement with United Illuminating (a subsidiary of Avangrid) to reduce grid restraint in Connecticut, in February.

About Kraken Kraken is the world’s only proven, end-to-end platform for utilities’ digitalization and transformation, trusted by global energy giants like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin and Tokyo Gas.

Headquartered in London and New York, Kraken manages over 50 million accounts, over 40 GW of power – from off-shore wind to grid-scale batteries – and over 250,000 consumer devices such as electric cars and charging stations.

The platform’s advanced data, AI and machine learning capabilities automate much of the energy supply chain to allow outstanding service and efficiency. These advances have redefined the utilities sector, driving a 30-fold increase in new product innovations for partners, top consumer rankings and hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings.

Kraken’s cloud-based architecture is uniquely adaptable and scalable, proven by an unparalleled track record in seamless, extremely fast on-time migrations and enabling its successful expansion into water and other verticals.